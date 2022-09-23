Caleb Watts remains on sidelines as Morecambe play host to Cambridge By Press Association September 23 2022, 2.06pm Morecambe will continue to be without Caleb Watts for the visit of Cambridge (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Morecambe will continue to be without Caleb Watts for the visit of Cambridge in Sky Bet League One on Saturday. The Southampton loanee sustained a calf strain during his side’s draw at Bristol Rovers on September 3. Watts could face another two weeks on the sidelines before being available again to manager Derek Adams. Ash Hunter, Max Melbourne and Courtney Duffus remain on the long-term injury list. Cambridge are hopeful Brandon Haunstrup could return to fitness soon, although Saturday’s match is expected to come too soon for the left-back. Haunstrup has been sidelined with a knee injury since August but has been on the training ground on his own. Greg Taylor also continues his recovery from a serious injury sustained last year and could feature at the weekend as he builds up to regular first-team football. Fejiri Okenabirhie started against Northampton in midweek, but only recently returned from injury and two games in a week could be too much. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Relegation will not dent Wales’ confidence for the World Cup – Robert Page Allan leaves Everton for Abu Dhabi side Al Wahda I’m not foolish – Gareth Southgate knows he’ll be judged on results at World… Raheem Sterling reflects on past ‘dread’ of international duty with England Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s Northern Ireland spot uncertain despite Kosovo heroics Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat Scott McKenna and Kieran Tierney out of Scotland squad to face Ukraine ‘We should’ve won but pressure happens’ – England captain Moeen Ali on T20 loss I don’t like losing – Roger Federer left disappointed after Laver Cup defeat Pakistan level T20 series with England after thrilling finish in Karachi More from The Courier Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop 0 Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day 0 Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller 0 Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion 1 'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant… John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash Editor's Picks Chic Brodie: Tributes paid to former SNP politician from Dundee who has died Rosyth could be named as one of five new Scottish ‘investment zones’ Perth High School teacher ‘ecstatic’ as pupils’ poem named project of the year New cost of living support schemes launched in Fife – here’s how you can benefit Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan on injury torment, finally talking up a win and was it his goal? Look inside historic Fife church before transformation into luxury two-bed home Construction sector a major Brexit loser says Dundee Institute of Architects president From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on Dundee United Fly-tippers ‘back with a vengeance’ as piles of rubble dumped in Dundee Fife links to Joy Division and The Human League recalled in new post-punk book by Cupar-schooled co-author