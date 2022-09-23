Caleb Watts remains on sidelines as Morecambe play host to Cambridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morecambe will continue to be without Caleb Watts for the visit of Cambridge in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The Southampton loanee sustained a calf strain during his side’s draw at Bristol Rovers on September 3.

Watts could face another two weeks on the sidelines before being available again to manager Derek Adams.

Ash Hunter, Max Melbourne and Courtney Duffus remain on the long-term injury list.

Cambridge are hopeful Brandon Haunstrup could return to fitness soon, although Saturday’s match is expected to come too soon for the left-back.

Haunstrup has been sidelined with a knee injury since August but has been on the training ground on his own.

Greg Taylor also continues his recovery from a serious injury sustained last year and could feature at the weekend as he builds up to regular first-team football.

Fejiri Okenabirhie started against Northampton in midweek, but only recently returned from injury and two games in a week could be too much.