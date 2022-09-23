Tammy Beaumont relishing Lord’s return after ‘too long’ away

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tammy Beaumont believes the five years since England last played a one-day international at Lord’s has been “far too long” as they prepare to return to the Home of Cricket for the final match of the series against India.

England last played at Lord’s for the historic World Cup final in 2017 and India were the opponents when they lifted the trophy in front of a sell-out crowd.

In 2021 England did not play at a single Test venue, but this year they have already played at Durham’s Seat Unique Riverside and will play their final match of their summer at Lord’s on Saturday.

England’s women’s team have not played an ODI at Lord’s in over five years (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Beaumont believes some of those who featured alongside her in the World Cup final have missed out on their chance to return to Lord’s.

“I think it’s far too long,” the England opener said.

“I believe I am the only one who played in that game playing tomorrow. Danni Wyatt was in the squad but I don’t think anyone else here has actually played at Lord’s for England (Wyatt played there in 2011 and 2012).

“I think it’s definitely too long. Some of the girls who are missing out on the opportunity to have come back over the years – hopefully Heather (Knight) and Nat (Sciver) will continue and Katherine (Brunt) potentially.

“But I think for some of the girls who were involved in that game to have never come back in the last few years has been a real shame.”

India seal the ODI series with victory at Canterbury. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/vggSIoxQY2 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 21, 2022

India have already won the series, winning the first two ODIs by seven wickets and 88 runs respectively in the absence of injured captain Knight and important all-rounder Sciver.

Beaumont believes playing at Lord’s will be a significant moment, especially for the younger players who have yet to represent England at that ground.

“I think for other players who haven’t played here it’s still kind of seen as the home of cricket and very much such a historical place that has seen so much come and go over the years,” the 31-year-old said.

“I think even in recent history, the history of women’s cricket and not even being allowed in rooms like this (the Long Room) as a woman, I think you see how much cricket has evolved over time but also throw back and appreciate the past as well.

“So it’s a great place to play and it’s great to hear that we’ve sold so many tickets for the game, playing in such a big stadium, so it’s great and such a nice place to play.”