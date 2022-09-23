Tammy Beaumont relishing Lord’s return after ‘too long’ away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tammy Beaumont relishing Lord’s return after ‘too long’ away

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 2.12pm
Tammy Beaumont is one of only two members of Saturday’s squad to have played at Lord’s for England before (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tammy Beaumont is one of only two members of Saturday's squad to have played at Lord's for England before (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tammy Beaumont believes the five years since England last played a one-day international at Lord’s has been “far too long” as they prepare to return to the Home of Cricket for the final match of the series against India.

England last played at Lord’s for the historic World Cup final in 2017 and India were the opponents when they lifted the trophy in front of a sell-out crowd.

In 2021 England did not play at a single Test venue, but this year they have already played at Durham’s Seat Unique Riverside and will play their final match of their summer at Lord’s on Saturday.

England's women's team have not played an ODI at Lord's in over five years
England's women's team have not played an ODI at Lord's in over five years (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Beaumont believes some of those who featured alongside her in the World Cup final have missed out on their chance to return to Lord’s.

“I think it’s far too long,” the England opener said.

“I believe I am the only one who played in that game playing tomorrow. Danni Wyatt was in the squad but I don’t think anyone else here has actually played at Lord’s for England (Wyatt played there in 2011 and 2012).

“I think it’s definitely too long. Some of the girls who are missing out on the opportunity to have come back over the years – hopefully Heather (Knight) and Nat (Sciver) will continue and Katherine (Brunt) potentially.

“But I think for some of the girls who were involved in that game to have never come back in the last few years has been a real shame.”

India have already won the series, winning the first two ODIs by seven wickets and 88 runs respectively in the absence of injured captain Knight and important all-rounder Sciver.

Beaumont believes playing at Lord’s will be a significant moment, especially for the younger players who have yet to represent England at that ground.

“I think for other players who haven’t played here it’s still kind of seen as the home of cricket and very much such a historical place that has seen so much come and go over the years,” the 31-year-old said.

“I think even in recent history, the history of women’s cricket and not even being allowed in rooms like this (the Long Room) as a woman, I think you see how much cricket has evolved over time but also throw back and appreciate the past as well.

“So it’s a great place to play and it’s great to hear that we’ve sold so many tickets for the game, playing in such a big stadium, so it’s great and such a nice place to play.”

