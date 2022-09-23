Colchester interim boss Steve Ball could make changes for Rochdale clash By Press Association September 23 2022, 2.20pm Steve Ball (Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Colchester interim manager Steve Ball could make changes as his side prepare to face Rochdale. Former manager Wayne Brown departed earlier in the week following their loss to Grimsby and the club sit 21st in League Two. John Akinde is edging closer to a return for the U’s and has featured for their under-21 team as he recovers from injury. Cole Skuse could also push for more minutes after coming on as a substitute at half-time against the Mariners. Rochdale could still be without a number of players when they travel to Colchester. Ben Nelson is on international duty with England Under-19s and Dale have some injury issues in defence, meaning Jimmy Keohane could partner with Sam Graham at centre-half again. James Ball will also be checked after he was sidelined with an ankle problem in the midweek Papa Johns Trophy game against Liverpool Under-21s. Rochdale are looking for their first league win of the season and are currently bottom of League Two. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Relegation will not dent Wales’ confidence for the World Cup – Robert Page Allan leaves Everton for Abu Dhabi side Al Wahda I’m not foolish – Gareth Southgate knows he’ll be judged on results at World… Raheem Sterling reflects on past ‘dread’ of international duty with England Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s Northern Ireland spot uncertain despite Kosovo heroics Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat Scott McKenna and Kieran Tierney out of Scotland squad to face Ukraine ‘We should’ve won but pressure happens’ – England captain Moeen Ali on T20 loss I don’t like losing – Roger Federer left disappointed after Laver Cup defeat Pakistan level T20 series with England after thrilling finish in Karachi More from The Courier Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop 0 Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day 0 Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller 0 Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion 1 'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant… John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash Editor's Picks Chic Brodie: Tributes paid to former SNP politician from Dundee who has died Rosyth could be named as one of five new Scottish ‘investment zones’ Perth High School teacher ‘ecstatic’ as pupils’ poem named project of the year New cost of living support schemes launched in Fife – here’s how you can benefit Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan on injury torment, finally talking up a win and was it his goal? Look inside historic Fife church before transformation into luxury two-bed home Construction sector a major Brexit loser says Dundee Institute of Architects president From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on Dundee United Fly-tippers ‘back with a vengeance’ as piles of rubble dumped in Dundee Fife links to Joy Division and The Human League recalled in new post-punk book by Cupar-schooled co-author