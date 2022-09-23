Kyle Lafferty’s Northern Ireland career ‘not necessarily’ over despite squad axe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kyle Lafferty’s Northern Ireland career ‘not necessarily’ over despite squad axe

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 4.30pm Updated: September 23 2022, 6.16pm
Kyle Lafferty has been sent home from Northern Ireland’s squad ahead of the Nations League match against Kosovo (Liam McBurney/PA)
Kyle Lafferty has been sent home from Northern Ireland’s squad ahead of the Nations League match against Kosovo (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ian Baraclough has insisted Kyle Lafferty can still have a Northern Ireland future after the veteran Kilmarnock striker was sent home from the squad on Friday morning.

Northern Ireland’s second highest goal-scorer is the subject of an investigation being conducted by his club after a video circulated on social media appearing to show him using alleged sectarian language.

In a sometimes tense press conference ahead of the Nations League match against Kosovo, Baraclough said a back injury which had prevented Lafferty from training since Tuesday and would have ruled him out of Saturday’s fixture also played a role in the decision.

The back injury was also mentioned in an Irish Football Association statement issued earlier on Friday, a statement which left the precise reason for Lafferty’s withdrawal unclear.

Questions about that statement were shut down in the press conference that followed, but Baraclough did say there was a way back for the 35-year-old Lafferty, who scored the last of his 20 international goals in 2016, and who has been in and out of the Northern Ireland squad over the past two years.

“It’s not necessarily the end,” Baraclough said. “It will be reported in some quarters as that and it will be sensationalised but I’m there for Kyle.

“The fact was that Kyle hadn’t trained since Tuesday. He’s got a back problem and that was something that was part of the thought going behind it as well.”

The Irish FA will not conduct its own investigation into the matter, leaving it in the hands of the Scottish Premiership side.

“He’s not our contracted player,” Baraclough said. “He’s with us at this moment in time, but he’s contracted by Kilmarnock. They pay his wages, they own his contract and it’s for them to conduct the inquiry.”

Whatever the outcome of that investigation, the controversy threatens to undermine the cross-community work that the IFA continues to do. Baraclough said he wanted football to remain part of the solution in Northern Ireland.

“Although I’ve not lived here growing up, and having lived with what has happened through The Troubles and how society is dealing with what has happened, hopefully going forward it is a stronger, more together nation,” he said.

Ian Baraclough
Ian Baraclough’s side take on Kosovo on Saturday (Liam McBurney/PA).

“For me, we play a part in that by bringing a group of fans together who love supporting Northern Ireland and the football team. If you’re winning games of football that makes everybody happy.”

Northern Ireland could certainly do with a victory on Saturday to change the narrative on a number of fronts, with a fixture away to group leaders Greece to follow on Tuesday.

Baraclough heard fans calling for his exit after a winless run of games in June left Northern Ireland battling relegation from League C – and they are desperate to turn a corner in what could be the final two games before Euro 2024 qualifying starts in March.

“It’s massive for us, two really important games,” captain Steven Davis said. “We want to get a win here for the fans, they’ve continued to back us. Results haven’t been what we’d have like to this point but we’re just fully focused.

“We’ve had a fully week of training which is something we don’t usually get so hopefully some of the things we’ve worked on in training will show in the game, we get a positive result and hopefully it can be a catalyst for us.”

Baraclough said he understood the frustrations of fans but insisted his side can turn the corner.

“When you’re not winning games of football you’ve got to expect that,” he said. “I do shut out the noise – I don’t read the press or listen to every little soundbite from radio or TV.

“I know the work we’re doing, the work the players are doing, is something that will bear fruit.”

