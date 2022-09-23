Protester sets his arm on fire during Laver Cup match in London By Press Association September 23 2022, 4.54pm Updated: September 23 2022, 5.04pm A man sets fire to his arm at the O2 (Kin Cheung/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A protester set fire to his arm during the opening session of this year’s Laver Cup at the O2 in London. The incident happened during the match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman on the first day of the competition. Tsitsipas clinched the first set 6-2 and during the changeover a man ran on to the court and lit a fire, which briefly set his arm ablaze. Stewards remove a protester after setting fire to the court (John Walton/PA) The individual was wearing a t-shirt which read: “End UK Private Jets” and was quickly dragged out of the court after the fire had been extinguished. After a brief delay, the match, the second of day one, was able to resume. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Relegation will not dent Wales’ confidence for the World Cup – Robert Page Allan leaves Everton for Abu Dhabi side Al Wahda I’m not foolish – Gareth Southgate knows he’ll be judged on results at World… Raheem Sterling reflects on past ‘dread’ of international duty with England Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s Northern Ireland spot uncertain despite Kosovo heroics Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat Scott McKenna and Kieran Tierney out of Scotland squad to face Ukraine ‘We should’ve won but pressure happens’ – England captain Moeen Ali on T20 loss I don’t like losing – Roger Federer left disappointed after Laver Cup defeat Pakistan level T20 series with England after thrilling finish in Karachi More from The Courier Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop 0 Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day 0 Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller 0 Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion 1 'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant… John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash Editor's Picks Chic Brodie: Tributes paid to former SNP politician from Dundee who has died Rosyth could be named as one of five new Scottish ‘investment zones’ Perth High School teacher ‘ecstatic’ as pupils’ poem named project of the year New cost of living support schemes launched in Fife – here’s how you can benefit Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan on injury torment, finally talking up a win and was it his goal? Look inside historic Fife church before transformation into luxury two-bed home Construction sector a major Brexit loser says Dundee Institute of Architects president From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on Dundee United Fly-tippers ‘back with a vengeance’ as piles of rubble dumped in Dundee Fife links to Joy Division and The Human League recalled in new post-punk book by Cupar-schooled co-author