The Special One meets Stormzy – Friday's sporting social By Press Association September 23 2022, 6.08pm Jose Mourinho, left, made a cameo with Stormzy (Martin Rickett/Simon Becker/PA)

Jose Mourinho made a cameo with Stormzy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho) Jose Mourinho's signature move 🤫 pic.twitter.com/VX3Oj3l8cl— Premier League (@premierleague) September 23, 2022 Bukayo Saka celebrated a special award. England Men’s Player of the Year 🤩🏆This is a such a special honour for me and I’m very grateful to everyone who voted.God is Great ! pic.twitter.com/5T6kPCQPmp— Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) September 23, 2022 A special surprise in a 'standard' press conference 😅Introducing your 2021/22 England Player of the Year…@BukayoSaka87 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZXbPCC8Kvf— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 23, 2022 Jack Grealish accepted Graham Souness’ offer of a night out – with one cheeky condition. 🤣🤣 let’s do it!! As long as I can bring Pogba as a +1— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) September 22, 2022 Marcus Rashford kept busy during the international break. The work don’t stop 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/KYKXA5hKm8— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 23, 2022 Ian Wright and Arsenal celebrated an anniversary. On this day in 1991…A certain goalscoring legend signed for The Arsenal ✍️Anyone recognise him? 😉 pic.twitter.com/tEO6UhGG2e— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 23, 2022 🗓️ 23 September 1991📸 @Stuart_PhotoAFC @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/8QSU5I0mRN— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) September 23, 2022 Belgium’s goalscorers revelled in victory over Wales. Good W! On to Sunday! 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/BAcpi7RSUh— Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) September 22, 2022 On fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/W2STHu0xof— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) September 22, 2022 And had a new away kit to enjoy. Meet our new #WorldCup away kits! 😍 #DEVILTIME pic.twitter.com/xgNCYWQpFS— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) September 23, 2022 Belgian police, meanwhile, praised visiting Wales fans for leaving Brussels as they found it. Il n’est pas rare de rencontrer des supporters avant un match de football de nos Diables Rouges dans le centre-ville de #Bruxelles. Nous tenons à remercier les supporters de l’équipe adverse @Cymru #Wales pour laisser l’endroit comme ils l’ont trouvé avant : « propre ».#BELWAL pic.twitter.com/Dn2tPAHrij— PolBru (@zpz_polbru) September 22, 2022 Happy birthday! The perfect birthday present! 🎁🙌Blues are delighted to confirm that @j_bellingham has signed a professional contract. 👏— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) September 23, 2022 Today we are wishing @ellieroebuck a very Happy Birthday! 🥳💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/MoTaOqauQi— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 23, 2022 ¡Feliz cumpleaños Yerry! 🇨🇴🎂#EFC 🔵 pic.twitter.com/dlYdN0KQNV— Everton (@Everton) September 23, 2022 Tennis Roger Federer prepared in style for his final professional match. heading to dinner with some friends @RafaelNadal @andy_murray @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/2oYR3hnGaZ— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 22, 2022 American football Rookie George Pickens announced himself to Pittsburgh. 🫢h my pic.twitter.com/7nFOW229NL— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 23, 2022 The gift that keeps on giving. #GameDayCoverage(by @Verizon) pic.twitter.com/BK2nzf5ZOU— NFL (@NFL) September 23, 2022 George Pickens…re-lax.— Davante Adams (@tae15adams) September 23, 2022 Athletics Usain Bolt went for a run Form still looks good 😉 pic.twitter.com/7h1PxaQzrr— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) September 23, 2022 