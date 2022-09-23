Scotland v Republic of Ireland – 5 talking points ahead of Hampden showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Scotland v Republic of Ireland – 5 talking points ahead of Hampden showdown

By Press Association
September 23 2022, 6.54pm
Scotland host the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League on Saturday (Niall Carson/PA).
Scotland host the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League on Saturday (Niall Carson/PA).

Scotland take on Republic of Ireland in the Nations League at Hampden Park on Saturday night.

Here, PA News Agency looks at the key talking points ahead of the Group B1 encounter in Glasgow.

Lyndon Dykes to return?

Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to replace Che Adams against Ukraine at Hampden on Wednesday, with Scotland leading by a solitary John McGinn goal.

The QPR striker helped himself to a brace – both headers from fellow substitute Ryan Fraser corners – as the hosts clinched three valuable points.

Now Steve Clarke has to decide whether that pivotal contribution was enough to earn him a start against the Republic – the Scotland boss is delighted with the dilemma – or perhaps find a system to accommodate both Dykes and Adams.

John McGinn to chalk up half-century

The Aston Villa skipper has turned into a stalwart of the Scotland side since making his international debut against Denmark in 2016.

The former St Mirren  and Hibernian midfielder’s opening goal against Ukraine was his 14th for Scotland in 49 caps, a more-than-decent return. He will make it 50 against the Irish.

Clarke admits he is “indebted” to McGinn and hopes he gets to 100 caps, but on Saturday he will be looking for another key contribution from his vice-captain who will skipper the home side again in the absence of injured Andy Robertson.

Scotland set to keep faith in Aaron Hickey

Aaron Hickey
Scotland’s Aaron Hickey (left) impressed against Ukraine (Steve Welsh/PA).

Nathan Patterson’s first-half injury against Ukraine which saw him carried from the pitch on a stretcher was a huge blow for the Everton and Scotland right-back.

Brentford’s Aaron Hickey proved an able replacement as he nullified the threat of Ukraine’s speediest player, Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The 20-year-old former Hearts and Bologna defender’s assured performance was evidence of Scotland’s strength in depth in certain areas and Clarke will have no qualms about putting him in for his second start in what would be his sixth cap.

Back to the future for Ireland

Robbie Brady celebrates scoring against Italy at Euro 2016
Robbie Brady celebrates scoring against Italy at Euro 2016 (Chris Radburn/PA).

Stephen Kenny has built his squad around a core of young players with potential, but he will have two older heads at his disposal at Hampden after lengthy absences.

Preston’s 30-year-old wing-back Robbie Brady, who scored a memorable winner against Italy at Euro 2016, has not played for his country since March last year, while Cardiff midfielder Callum O’Dowda, 27, last pulled on the green shirt in November 2020, with injuries having taken their toll.

Both players will be desperate to make up for lost time.

Stephen Kenny faces selection dilemma

While Kenny has insisted he would not be afraid to leave out any of his biggest names, he has decisions to make over skipper Seamus Coleman and fellow defenders Shane Duffy and Matt Doherty.

The trio have played just five minutes of Premier League football between them so far this season, hardly the ideal preparation for a tough game against opposition intent upon revenge for June’s 3-0 defeat in Dublin.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Anfield will host the Women’s Super League match between Liverpool and Everton on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA).
The pressure is on, says Matt Beard as WSL’s Merseyside derby heads to Anfield
Wales and Poland are set to renew rivalries in the Nations League on Sunday with relegation at stake (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
The key talking points ahead of Wales’ Nations League clash with Poland
Gareth Southgate’s side have not won in five matches (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Southgate urges England ‘to stay really tight’ after poor run of form
Emma Raducanu was forced to retire injured in Seoul (PA)
Injury forces Emma Raducanu to retire from Korea Open semi-final
Harry Maguire started England’s defeat in Italy despite his inconsistent form at Manchester United (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Harry Maguire insists England need a ‘little bit more quality’ in final third
Canada international Kadeisha Buchanan joined Chelsea from Lyon this summer (Nick Potts/PA)
Kadeisha Buchanan adamant she can win Champions League with Chelsea
Roger Federer bowed out of professional tennis on Friday night (John Walton/PA)
We can party all together – Roger Federer would love to say thank you…
England’s Harry Brook has impressed in Pakistan (Anjum Naveed/AP).
Harry Brook ‘nailed on’ to start for England at World Cup – Nasser Hussain
Sir Bradley Wiggins won gold in the men’s time-trial at the Road World Championships in Spain on this day (Martin Rickett/PA)
On This Day in 2014: Bradley Wiggins becomes a world champion on the road
Roger Federer lost his final match (John Walton/PA)
Roger Federer emotional as he bids farewell to professional tennis

More from The Courier

McNicoll joined United this summer
From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on…
0
David Tennant in Inside Man.
Paul Whitelaw: Watch out for Inside Man - Hannibal Lecter without the cannibalism.
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing Perth pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after…
Charlie Adam salutes the Dundee support at full-time.
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam opens up on 'fairytale' at Dundee and what's next after hanging…
0
Allan Mara with the piles of rubble on Girvan Gardens, Whitfield
Fly-tippers 'back with a vengeance' as piles of rubble dumped in Dundee
0
Scotland host the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League on Saturday (Niall Carson/PA).
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0

Editor's Picks