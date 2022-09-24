On This Day in 2014: Bradley Wiggins becomes a world champion on the road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On This Day in 2014: Bradley Wiggins becomes a world champion on the road

By Press Association
September 24 2022, 6.02am
Sir Bradley Wiggins won gold in the men’s time-trial at the Road World Championships in Spain on this day (Martin Rickett/PA)
On this day in 2014, Sir Bradley Wiggins won gold in the men’s time trial at the Road World Championships in Spain.

Wiggins, who won gold in the equivalent event at the 2012 Olympics having also won the Tour de France that year, clocked 56 minutes 25.52 seconds for the 47.1-kilometre route in Ponferrada to win by an emphatic margin of 26.23secs.

German rider Tony Martin placed second, completing the event in 56mins 51.75secs, while the Netherlands’ Tom Dumoulin finished in 57:06.16 to take bronze.

The win meant it was Britain’s first gold in the event in 20 years, when Chris Boardman won the inaugural edition of the road time trial.

“I paced it perfectly,” Wiggins told the UCI afterwards.

“I still had gas in the final. Even on the last descent, I knew I was ahead, but I was pushing all the way.

“I don’t know what to say. I knew coming into it that I had the legs.

London Olympic Games – Day 5
Wiggins also won the Men’s Individual Time Trial at London 2012 (Adam Davy/PA)

“Once I saw the course I knew if I was ever going to beat Tony it would be here.”

Wiggins went on to win his fifth Olympic gold medal at Rio 2016 on the track in the team pursuit before retiring from cycling in 2016.

