Kadeisha Buchanan adamant she can win Champions League with Chelsea

By Press Association
September 24 2022, 9.03am
Canada international Kadeisha Buchanan joined Chelsea from Lyon this summer (Nick Potts/PA)
New Chelsea signing Kadeisha Buchanan believes the Blues are well equipped to help her continue her run of Champions League success.

The Canada international was one of Emma Hayes’ priority summer signings for the Blues, who are chasing their fourth consecutive Women’s Super League title this season but have yet to conquer Europe.

The 26-year-old, who made her Blues debut in their 2-1 loss to Liverpool last weekend, won the Champions League five times with Lyon before signing a three-year deal with Chelsea in June.

Chelsea FA Cup final
Kadeisha Buchanan believes serial champions Chelsea have what it takes to go all the way in Europe (John Walton/PA)

While the WSL can certainly stake a claim for being the most competitive women’s league in the world, Champions League glory has been nearly non-existent, with Arsenal’s 2007 title the only time an English club have tasted continental success.

Chelsea came close in 2021, losing to Barcelona in the final, but they failed to advance to the knockout stages during a Covid-plagued last campaign.

Buchanan believes, though, her new team are capable of challenging again.

“When I see them play and when they’re at their best, I think they’re the best team, it’s just about, obviously, getting that consistency day in, day out,” she said.

Lyon v Paris Saint Germain – UEFA Women’s Champions League – Final – Cardiff City Stadium
Kadeisha Buchanan won the Champions League five times with Lyon (Nick Potts/PA)

“I think the girls here are amazing and I think that’s important. That bond off the field can definitely translate on the field easily.

“It’s all those things that come together and create a championship team – and they’re already a championship team, because they won all the accolades in this league.

“It’s just when you get to the Champions League, you can obviously do better.”

The defender, who grew up watching her Jamaican father’s beloved Manchester United every weekend alongside her 11 siblings, revealed her interest in joining the Blues was partially sparked by their performance against her own Lyon side in the 2019 Champions League semi-final.

She admitted she pestered compatriot Jessie Fleming, who signed for Chelsea in 2020, about playing for the Blues, who face Manchester City at a sold-out Kingsmeadow on Sunday.

“I definitely picked at her over the years unknowingly and knowingly that maybe one day I’d come,” said Buchanan.

“I probably asked, ‘How are the girls? How is Emma (Hayes)? How is this and how is that? Getting my information before making my decision.”

Editor's Picks