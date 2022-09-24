The pressure is on, says Matt Beard as WSL’s Merseyside derby heads to Anfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

The pressure is on, says Matt Beard as WSL’s Merseyside derby heads to Anfield

By Press Association
September 24 2022, 1.02pm
Anfield will host the Women's Super League match between Liverpool and Everton on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA).
Anfield will host the Women’s Super League match between Liverpool and Everton on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA).

Liverpool boss Matt Beard admits a packed Anfield could stir up nerves but insists his side are more than prepared for Sunday’s stand-out showdown with Everton.

The Women’s Super League contest will mark the first time the newly-promoted Reds have played a Merseyside derby at the Premier League ground since 2019.

But Beard believes any impact the big stage might have will affect both sides equally.

“It’s a different occasion playing at Anfield, that’s going to put added pressure on to us a little bit, but then also Everton because they’re coming to one of the most iconic stadiums in football,” he said.

“The Merseyside derby, there’s pressure on both teams, it’s live on TV, and there’s an anticipated big crowd there, so it’s special for both teams. We’ve just got to concentrate on ourselves.

“I think once the whistle goes and they cross that white line, I’ve got every faith and confidence in the group that we can put in a good performance and work like we did the other day.”

Liverpool opened their season with a 2-1 upset of defending champions Chelsea, who are going for a fourth straight title this campaign.

The last Merseyside derby was won 1-0 by Everton thanks to a long-range effort from Lucy Graham, who will captain her side on Sunday in front of a sold-out Anfield away end.

“All the players, all the staff, know how much it means to win a derby in this city,” she said on Instagram live.

Matt Beard Liverpool manager
Liverpool manager Matt Beard is confident his squad can handle the pressure (Nigel French/PA)

“I think the players who have been brought in now know that this game is a huge game and it’s one on the calendar that’s come quick in our season.

“We’re quite thankful for that because it will really give us a taste for that fight, where you have to find it in yourself to really roll your sleeves up and battle. It should be a real springboard for us to reach those heights further on in the season as well.”

Manchester City will travel to a sold-out Kingsmeadow to face defending champions Chelsea on Sunday, with both sides looking to pick up their first points of the season.

Conti Cup holders City experienced a huge turnover of players during the summer and their 4-3 loss to Villa to open the season suggested the new recruits need more time to gel.

Gareth Taylor and Emma Hayes
Both Gareth Taylor’s Manchester City and Emma Hayes’ Chelsea lost their opening contests (Yui Mok/PA)

Boss Gareth Taylor, however, did not see either City’s or Chelsea’s opening day results as upsets.

“The game is never played on paper,” he said. “People assume beforehand that the game’s done and dusted, but we’ve seen the levels really rise in the WSL. Everyone is improving.

“We are a new group of players that are adapting to each other and there has been quite an element of change, but we’re comfortable with that and we know that eventually we’ll come out the other side and be in a really good place.”

Blues boss Emma Hayes could be without midfielder Pernille Harder due to a hamstring issue.

Chelsea enjoyed a number of sold-out matches last season and Hayes is delighted to see other teams starting to see their own boosts at the box office.

“I’m just so happy to hear about the increases in attendances across the board, because the league has to be strong for everyone,” she said.

“I think we just need to keep thinking about the support we give every club to make sure they can keep fulfilling their own objectives and we can grow to the next space in the game.”

Brighton and Reading will both hope to pick up their first points of the season when they meet.

Manchester United, who beat the Royals 4-0 last weekend, travel to West Ham, while Leicester host Aston Villa.

[[title]]

[[text]]

