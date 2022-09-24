Gareth Bale fully focused on keeping Wales at top table with victory over Poland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gareth Bale fully focused on keeping Wales at top table with victory over Poland

By Press Association
September 24 2022, 4.30pm
Gareth Bale says his focus is on Wales staying in the Nations League (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Bale says his focus is on Wales staying in the Nations League (Nick Potts/PA)

Gareth Bale is focused on Wales staying among the elite of European football as they seek to avoid being relegated from the Nations League like World Cup rivals England.

Wales must beat Poland at home on Sunday to remain in League A of the biennial competition.

Bale has not played 90 minutes since a World Cup qualifier against Estonia last September, but the Wales captain has declared himself fit for the must-win contest at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales v Estonia – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group E – Cardiff City Stadium
Gareth Bale, centre, has not completed 90 minutes since Wales’ World Cup qualifier against Estonia in September 2021 (Nick Potts/PA)

“It’s about testing ourselves against the biggest and best teams,” Bale said of the Nations League format.

“The goal is to play against the best teams and be in the highest league.

“Our plan is to try and stay in this league by getting the win. It can only benefit us when we play against good teams and test ourselves against the best players.

“That will only make us better as a team and as footballers.”

Bale was part of the Wales squad who celebrated England’s shock round-of-16 exit at the hands of Iceland at Euro 2016.

The video of Wales players cheering on Iceland at their Brittany base after they had reached the quarter-finals two days earlier went viral when it was posted on social media.

Wales manager Robert Page said he had watched England’s 1-0 defeat by Italy on Friday that confirmed their Nations League relegation, but Bale revealed he had decided not to tune in.

He said: “I wasn’t watching, so I don’t really know what happened.

England v Iceland – UEFA Euro 2016 – Round of 16 – Stade de Nice
England’s defeat by Iceland at Euro 2016 was celebrated by Wales players in a video posted on social media (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I am not too bothered, to be honest. We are just focusing on ourselves at the moment.”

Asked if the shaky form of England and the United States, Wales’ opening opponents in Qatar on November 21, had boosted them, Bale said: “No, because a World Cup, I imagine, is similar to a Euros.

“People will up their games, players might not be playing well but in two months’ time they’ll be playing better.

“Were not looking too much into the World Cup at the moment – we’re concentrating on Poland.

“Of course, there’s things we’re working on for the World Cup we’re trying to implement now.

“When we get to the World Cup I’m sure we’ll start focusing on the other teams. But, whatever they’re doing now, is not exactly what they’re going to do in two months’ time.”

Already without the injured quartet of Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies, Harry Wilson and Joe Allen, Wales picked up two costly bookings in Thursday’s 2-1 defeat in Belgium.

Chris Mepham and Ethan Ampadu are both suspended, with Ben Cabango and Joe Morrell the most likely candidates to fill the void.

Belgium v Wales – UEFA Nations League – Group D – King Baudouin Stadium
Chris Mepham, left, was booked against Belgium on Thursday and misses the Nations League finale against Poland (Tim Goode/PA)

Manager Page said: “It was a big ask of the lads the other night. collectively they’ve covered the most distance we have in a couple of years.

“There’s no injuries, but a lot of fatigue we need to sort out to get ready.

“We’ll go all out to get the result we need to stay in the division.

“We’ve had the big players step up in the big games, look at Aaron against Hungary and Gareth recently.”

