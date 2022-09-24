Devante Rodney fires Rochdale to first league win of season at Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Devante Rodney fires Rochdale to first league win of season at Colchester

By Press Association
September 24 2022, 5.04pm
Devante Rodney hit Rochdale’s winner at Colchester (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Devante Rodney hit Rochdale’s winner at Colchester (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Devante Rodney’s first-half penalty secured Rochdale their first Sky Bet League Two victory of the season as they won 1-0 at managerless Colchester.

Dale were much the better side in the first half and they started brightly, with Kieran O’Hara saving from Tyrese Sinclair and also twice denying James Ball.

But the visitors eventually went ahead in the 23rd minute through Rodney, who converted from the spot after O’Hara had dropped Liam Kelly’s free-kick into the box and then brought down Sinclair.

Rochdale wasted a golden opportunity to double their lead just after the half-hour mark when the unmarked Scott Quigley sent a free header over from close range following another Kelly free-kick.

Colchester improved after the break although O’Hara did have to deflect Quigley’s effort onto the near post with 13 minutes left.

The U’s had a golden opportunity to salvage a point in stoppage time when Kelly was ruled to have fouled Luke Hannant in the area.

But Freddie Sears’ penalty was well saved by Richard O’Donnell, as Dale claimed a welcome victory.

