Macaulay Langstaff at the double as Notts County claim victory at York By Press Association September 24 2022, 5.10pm A long-range free-kick from Portuguese midfielder Quevin Castro had given the Magpies an early lead (Barrington Coombs/PA) Notts County moved third in the National League with a 3-1 win at York, where Macaulay Langstaff scored twice against his former club. The Magpies, who suffered a first defeat of the campaign at Dorking last weekend, took an early lead when Portuguese midfielder Quevin Castro crashed in a long-range free-kick. The Minstermen were level in the 35th minute as summer signing Fraser Kerr slotted in his first goal for the club from a cross in from the left by Oliver Dyson. County, though, went into half-time ahead after Langstaff nodded in at the far post. Langstaff took his season's tally to 12 with a composed finish after being put through in the 80th minute as the Minstermen's five-match unbeaten run came to an end.