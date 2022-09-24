Macaulay Langstaff at the double as Notts County claim victory at York

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Notts County moved third in the National League with a 3-1 win at York, where Macaulay Langstaff scored twice against his former club.

The Magpies, who suffered a first defeat of the campaign at Dorking last weekend, took an early lead when Portuguese midfielder Quevin Castro crashed in a long-range free-kick.

The Minstermen were level in the 35th minute as summer signing Fraser Kerr slotted in his first goal for the club from a cross in from the left by Oliver Dyson.

County, though, went into half-time ahead after Langstaff nodded in at the far post.

Langstaff took his season’s tally to 12 with a composed finish after being put through in the 80th minute as the Minstermen’s five-match unbeaten run came to an end.