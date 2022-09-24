Joe Pritchard on target as Accrington add to Bristol Rovers’ worries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bristol Rovers’ winless run stretched to eight games in all competitions as Accrington sealed a 1-0 victory at the Memorial Stadium.

Joe Pritchard headed home a near-post corner from a Sean McConville delivery after 54 minutes to earn the visitors a second away win of the season in League One.

The former Bolton attacking midfielder had set up the chance, pinching possession off Paul Coutts and running at the Rovers goal until defender Bobby Thomas stepped in to intercept and put the ball out of play.

It was 26-year-old Pritchard’s second league goal of the season and he could have scored earlier had he made the most of a 10th-minute chance. Instead, after Tommy Leigh chipped a ball over the defence, Pritchard’s shot was tame.

Aaron Collins came closest to finding the net for Joey Barton’s team as the Welshman hit the woodwork with a shot on the turn after 82 minutes.

Collins had other efforts too, curling just wide on the stroke of half-time and having another good effort blocked after a run from the corner flag.