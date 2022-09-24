Barnsley cruise to victory over Charlton By Press Association September 24 2022, 5.16pm Barnsley’s Devante Cole (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Josh Benson, James Norwood and Devante Cole goals ensured Barnsley beat Charlton 3-1 in Sky Bet League One. Jack Payne scored five minutes from time but it was little consolation for the Addicks. Benson opened the scoring after 10 minutes with a strike from 35 yards, leaving Craig MacGillivray with no chance as the shot sailed into the top-left corner. Ben Garner’s side had a good opportunity to draw level in the 24th minute when Corey Blackett-Taylor was gifted possession, but the 25-year-old fired wide. The hosts doubled their lead in the 54th minute. Cole crossed low to strike partner Norwood, who provided a neat backheel to finish from inside the six-yard box. Michael Duff’s side added a third goal in the 76th minute when Jordan Williams found himself in behind the Charlton backline, playing a ball across the box to Cole who calmly slotted home. The visitors scored in the 85th minute through Payne who finished from inside the box. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Allan leaves Everton for Abu Dhabi side Al Wahda I’m not foolish – Gareth Southgate knows he’ll be judged on results at World… Raheem Sterling reflects on past ‘dread’ of international duty with England Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s Northern Ireland spot uncertain despite Kosovo heroics Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat Scott McKenna and Kieran Tierney out of Scotland squad to face Ukraine ‘We should’ve won but pressure happens’ – England captain Moeen Ali on T20 loss I don’t like losing – Roger Federer left disappointed after Laver Cup defeat Pakistan level T20 series with England after thrilling finish in Karachi Champions Chelsea claim first win of new WSL season by beating Manchester City More from The Courier Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop 0 Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day 0 Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller 0 Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion 1 'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant… John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash Editor's Picks Chic Brodie: Tributes paid to former SNP politician from Dundee who has died Rosyth could be named as one of five new Scottish ‘investment zones’ Perth High School teacher ‘ecstatic’ as pupils’ poem named project of the year New cost of living support schemes launched in Fife – here’s how you can benefit Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan on injury torment, finally talking up a win and was it his goal? Look inside historic Fife church before transformation into luxury two-bed home Construction sector a major Brexit loser says Dundee Institute of Architects president From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on Dundee United Fly-tippers ‘back with a vengeance’ as piles of rubble dumped in Dundee Fife links to Joy Division and The Human League recalled in new post-punk book by Cupar-schooled co-author