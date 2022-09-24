Vadaine Oliver earns Bradford last-gasp draw with Wimbledon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vadaine Oliver rescued a point for Bradford with a stoppage-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon.

The Dons ended a four-game losing run but were denied a come-from-behind victory at the death at Valley Parade.

Scott Banks fired the home side in front after four minutes with a stunning free-kick.

Wimbledon lost captain Alex Pearce to injury and nearly went further behind as Nikola Tzanev tipped away Dion Pereira’s header.

Wimbledon almost equalised after 38 minutes when Ayoub Assal set up Ethan Chislett for a curling effort that clipped the bar.

Wimbledon were again denied by the woodwork when Josh Davison’s shot on the turn hit the far post at the start of the second half.

But they got their goal after 58 minutes as Assal’s shot was parried by Harry Lewis and Harry Pell converted the rebound from close range.

Richie Smallwood’s free-kick hit the bar for Bradford, but Chislett made no mistake with his set-piece after 77 minutes as Wimbledon went in front.

But Bradford substitute Oliver headed home Matty Foulds’ cross in the fifth minute of added time to snatch a draw.