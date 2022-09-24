Marcus Dackers on the spot as 10-man Southend beat Wealdstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marcus Dackers’ penalty earned 10-man Southend a 1-0 victory at Wealdstone in the National League.

Teenager Dackers had the best chance of the first half with a header from a corner that struck the bar.

Collin Andeng-Ndi denied Dom Hutchinson as Wealdstone pressed early in the second half but it was Southend who scored the only goal in the 62nd minute, Dackers converting after Olufela Olomola’s handball.

Gus Scott-Morriss was sent off nine minutes later after being shown his second yellow card but Southend held on for their first away victory of the season.