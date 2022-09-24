Carlisle hit back to put more pressure on Newport By Press Association September 24 2022, 5.28pm Corey Whelan, left, scored Carlisle’s equaliser (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Carlisle pegged back struggling Newport late on to claim a 1-1 draw at Rodney Parade. Nathan Moriah-Welsh showed tenacity to ride a tackle and flick the ball over Carlisle goalkeeper Tomas Holy to break the deadlock for the Exiles after half an hour. It was only the second time this season the Welsh side have scored the first goal of the match, but they could not hold on for a much-needed victory to take the pressure off manager James Rowberry. Captain Corey Whelan, a late replacement after Morgan Feeney picked up an injury in the warm-up, rescued a point for the visitors 14 minutes from time. The centre-back was in the right place at the right time to fire low into the net after County had failed to clear a corner. Defender James Clarke almost reached a flick-on from a Mickey Demetriou long throw for the hosts on 82 minutes and Paul Huntington hooked a shot on to the bar at the other end in stoppage time. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Keeping squad together key to continued success, says St Helens chief Mike Rush Jack Welsby backs Jonny Lomax for England call after Grand Final heroics On This Day in 2017: Gareth Barry sets Premier League appearance record Joe Joyce stops Joseph Parker in 11th round to win WBO interim heavyweight title Steve Clarke praises Scotland patience in comeback victory over Ireland Craig Gordon revels in perfect day after birth of son and Scotland win Novak Djokovic delighted to contribute after watching Roger Federer’s farewell Gareth Southgate: I’m the right person to lead England into World Cup England confident we can turn things around – Harry Kane tells fans not to… Josh Magennis hails Northern Ireland character to overcome tough atmosphere More from The Courier New cost of living support schemes launched in Fife - here's how you can… 0 Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan on injury torment, finally talking up a win and was… 0 Look inside historic Fife church before transformation into luxury two-bed home 0 Sweet treats: Looking for something new? Try this mango crumble with chai custard Construction sector a major Brexit loser says Dundee Institute of Architects president 0 5 of the cheapest gyms in Fife - but where are they and how… 0 Editor's Picks Missing Perth pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after crash The Proclaimers: ‘Britain is a toothless old crone clinging on to vanished glories – but Scotland faces an impasse’ Xplore Dundee cancels more than 50 buses: List of affected routes New Levenmouth rail link station designs show ‘glorified bothies’ with no toilets EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam opens up on ‘fairytale’ at Dundee and what’s next after hanging up his boots Comedian Ed Byrne to host Courier Business Awards Perth abattoir greenhouse gas leak response leaves serious questions unanswered Perth Fire Station 50th anniversary: Firefighters past and present share triumphs and tragedies REBECCA BAIRD: Pavement cafes make Dundee better – pulling permits shows council’s petty priorities Mother’s sadness as son’s memorial benches removed from Fife’s Lochore Meadows