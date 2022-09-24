Ryan Colclough penalty earns Altrincham first win of season By Press Association September 24 2022, 5.32pm Ryan Colclough’s second-half penalty gave Altrincham their first win of the season (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ryan Colclough’s second-half penalty gave Altrincham their first win of the season in the National League as they beat 10-man Aldershot 1-0. Tom Whelan was dismissed just before half-time and Colclough scored from the spot in the 75th minute to lift the Robins off the foot of the table. Aldershot had a chance in the opening stages when Ollie Harfield whipped in a good cross but Ryan Glover headed wide. The Shots were reduced to 10 men in the 45th minute when Whelan was shown a second yellow card and sent off. Altrincham came close moments into the second half when Elliot Osborne had a chance, but his shot went over the bar before Glover had an effort from distance for Aldershot that went wide. Colclough then had an opportunity but his powerful shot was well-saved by goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond and the forward was denied again from close-range minutes later. Altrincham were awarded a penalty after a foul on Osborne and Colclough slotted the ball into the bottom left corner from the spot. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Keeping squad together key to continued success, says St Helens chief Mike Rush Jack Welsby backs Jonny Lomax for England call after Grand Final heroics On This Day in 2017: Gareth Barry sets Premier League appearance record Joe Joyce stops Joseph Parker in 11th round to win WBO interim heavyweight title Steve Clarke praises Scotland patience in comeback victory over Ireland Craig Gordon revels in perfect day after birth of son and Scotland win Novak Djokovic delighted to contribute after watching Roger Federer’s farewell Gareth Southgate: I’m the right person to lead England into World Cup England confident we can turn things around – Harry Kane tells fans not to… Josh Magennis hails Northern Ireland character to overcome tough atmosphere More from The Courier New cost of living support schemes launched in Fife - here's how you can… 0 Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan on injury torment, finally talking up a win and was… 0 Look inside historic Fife church before transformation into luxury two-bed home 0 Sweet treats: Looking for something new? Try this mango crumble with chai custard Construction sector a major Brexit loser says Dundee Institute of Architects president 0 5 of the cheapest gyms in Fife - but where are they and how… 0 Editor's Picks Missing Perth pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after crash The Proclaimers: ‘Britain is a toothless old crone clinging on to vanished glories – but Scotland faces an impasse’ Xplore Dundee cancels more than 50 buses: List of affected routes New Levenmouth rail link station designs show ‘glorified bothies’ with no toilets EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam opens up on ‘fairytale’ at Dundee and what’s next after hanging up his boots Comedian Ed Byrne to host Courier Business Awards Perth abattoir greenhouse gas leak response leaves serious questions unanswered Perth Fire Station 50th anniversary: Firefighters past and present share triumphs and tragedies REBECCA BAIRD: Pavement cafes make Dundee better – pulling permits shows council’s petty priorities Mother’s sadness as son’s memorial benches removed from Fife’s Lochore Meadows