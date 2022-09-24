Woking strike in each half to see off Solihull Moors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Goals either side of half-time saw Woking to a 2-0 victory over Solihull Moors.

James Daly opened the scoring after 28 minutes, firing home from a deep cross to the far post.

The Cardinals’ second came nine minutes after the restart when Kyran Lofthouse pounced on a pass and fired home.

A lively spell from Andrew Dallas threatened to deny the hosts a clean sheet, but he could not put the finishing touch on any of his late efforts.