Bromley brush aside Oldham By Press Association September 24 2022, 5.40pm Bromley claimed a 3-0 win over Oldham (Clive Rose/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bromley made it back-to-back victories in the National League with a 3-0 win against Oldham. The result lifted the Ravens up to fifth place in the table, while the Latics dropped to 15th. Bromley threatened from the outset, with Michael Cheek and Byron Webster coming close in the early stages of the game. They eventually broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute when Omar Sowunmi got on the end of a long throw and slotted home from close range. Bromley doubled their lead six minutes later when Jude Arthurs set up Reece Hannam and he smashed the ball past goalkeeper Magnus Norman. Junior Luamba had a chance for Oldham but his shot went wide before the Ravens got their third of the game through a Mike Fondop own goal in the 59th minute. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Keeping squad together key to continued success, says St Helens chief Mike Rush Jack Welsby backs Jonny Lomax for England call after Grand Final heroics On This Day in 2017: Gareth Barry sets Premier League appearance record Joe Joyce stops Joseph Parker in 11th round to win WBO interim heavyweight title Steve Clarke praises Scotland patience in comeback victory over Ireland Craig Gordon revels in perfect day after birth of son and Scotland win Novak Djokovic delighted to contribute after watching Roger Federer’s farewell Gareth Southgate: I’m the right person to lead England into World Cup England confident we can turn things around – Harry Kane tells fans not to… Josh Magennis hails Northern Ireland character to overcome tough atmosphere More from The Courier New cost of living support schemes launched in Fife - here's how you can… 0 Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan on injury torment, finally talking up a win and was… 0 Look inside historic Fife church before transformation into luxury two-bed home 0 Sweet treats: Looking for something new? Try this mango crumble with chai custard Construction sector a major Brexit loser says Dundee Institute of Architects president 0 5 of the cheapest gyms in Fife - but where are they and how… 0 Editor's Picks Missing Perth pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after crash The Proclaimers: ‘Britain is a toothless old crone clinging on to vanished glories – but Scotland faces an impasse’ Xplore Dundee cancels more than 50 buses: List of affected routes New Levenmouth rail link station designs show ‘glorified bothies’ with no toilets EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam opens up on ‘fairytale’ at Dundee and what’s next after hanging up his boots Comedian Ed Byrne to host Courier Business Awards Perth abattoir greenhouse gas leak response leaves serious questions unanswered Perth Fire Station 50th anniversary: Firefighters past and present share triumphs and tragedies REBECCA BAIRD: Pavement cafes make Dundee better – pulling permits shows council’s petty priorities Mother’s sadness as son’s memorial benches removed from Fife’s Lochore Meadows