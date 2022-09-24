Dan Sweeney scores last-gasp decider as Stevenage continue home winning streak

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stevenage recorded their 10th successive home win in all competitions as Dan Sweeney’s late header earned a 1-0 victory over Harrogate.

The centre-back broke free to nod home Alex Gilbey’s cross and finally beat Pete Jameson after an inspired performance from the Harrogate goalkeeper.

It had looked like a frustrating afternoon for the high-flying hosts who created plenty of chances, most falling to Danny Rose.

The forward hit the post and saw a header saved by Jameson as Harrogate appeared to have secured a point.

But Sweeney intervened in the 90th minute to ensure Boro returned to winning ways in the league after losing 3-0 at Bradford last time out.

The closest either team came to the breakthrough prior to that was when Jameson made a superb double-save minutes before the break.

The Harrogate keeper brilliantly stopped Rose’s header before blocking Jake Taylor’s effort.

Town’s best chance came after just six minutes when Josh Coley went through on goal, but he failed to beat Taye Ashby-Hammond.

The hosts now have not lost at the Lamex Stadium since April 2.