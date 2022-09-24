Josh Walker hat-trick earns Dagenham last-gasp win over Barnet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Josh Walker hit a stoppage-time winner to compete his hat-trick and earn Dagenham a thrilling 5-4 win over Barnet.

The game lurched one way and then the other until Walker struck at the death to complete his treble and make it back-to-back wins for the Daggers.

Barnet opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Nicke Kabamba headed in from close range and they doubled the lead three minutes later through Sean Shields, who slotted home from the six-yard line.

The Daggers quickly got themselves back into the game when Walker tapped in from close range in the 21st minute and they drew level just two minutes later through Mauro Vilhete, who smashed the ball into the top corner from distance.

Kabamba scored his second two minutes into the second half, heading home from six yards out as the Bees retook the lead.

Dagenham levelled again in the 54th minute as Omar Mussa fired home and he then turned provider, sending in a menacing cross which Walker tapped in on the hour mark.

The lead did not last long and Barnet equalised with a header from Jerome Okimo, but Walker scored his hat-trick in added time with a tidy finish to seal a dramatic win.