Sport stars pay tribute to retiring Roger Federer – Saturday's sporting social By Press Association September 24 2022, 6.08pm Roger Federer retired (John Walton/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 24. Tennis Roger Federer's career ended. If there's one thing you watch today, make it this.#LaverCup | @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/Ks9JqEeR6B— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 23, 2022 This moment would not have been possible if Roger didn't give me the opportunity to dream. I owe this moment to him!Love you with all my heart ❤️ https://t.co/QCv9aaCiqh— Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) September 24, 2022 Mirka ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tl3kNX29DD— Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) September 24, 2022 Roger and out. ❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/eHAoJRQNU6— judy murray (@JudyMurray) September 24, 2022 I’m not crying. You are. 😭 https://t.co/fuSaieEXIZ— Anne Keothavong (@annekeothavong) September 24, 2022 Crying all over again https://t.co/RXiolipIq8— Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) September 24, 2022 Legend, inspiration and one of the greatest @rogerfederer 👏— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) September 23, 2022 Thank you Roger ❤️❤️ https://t.co/Owc1g0W9qL— Isa Guha (@isaguha) September 24, 2022 Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That’s the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me🙌❤️🫶🏼. When your companions cry for you, you know why you’ve been able to do with your god given talent.Nothing but respect for these 2. pic.twitter.com/X2VRbaP0A0— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2022 Definition of class: @rogerfedererTennis will miss you! Thank you for all the memories maestro 🎾❤️ pic.twitter.com/FWsEc1SMP0— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) September 24, 2022 Congratulations for your amazing career and for being such a role model, wish you nothing but the best for the next chapter of your life! #Federer pic.twitter.com/f8r59BNRjV— Olivier Giroud (@_OlivierGiroud_) September 24, 2022 Emotional watching @rogerfederer last event. The most impressive thing is Roger being himself. We may not be able to watch his elegance on court again but you’ve left a lifetime of memories for so many. Career well played, enjoy the next chapter 👍🏼🙏🏼🎾pic.twitter.com/blYqjTxEWT— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) September 24, 2022 Football Harry Kane addressed England’s form. We know results haven’t been what we wanted. As a group we know what we’re about and will fight through a tough period. Full house at Wembley against Germany will be great World Cup preparation. pic.twitter.com/6S39ygd8VD— Harry Kane (@HKane) September 24, 2022 Roy Keane dusted off his boots. Keano is in the house 👊🔴 @MU_Foundation #MUFC || #LegendsOfTheNorth pic.twitter.com/L6qAnC799j— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 24, 2022 Players enjoyed international duty. pic.twitter.com/id8ybjApcF— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) September 24, 2022 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/CrgQOGbj0K— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) September 24, 2022 🇩🇿💚 pic.twitter.com/F8DRypjEBB— Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) September 24, 2022 Orgullo y felicidad cada vez que representamos a nuestro país. 🇦🇷👏🏻🇦🇷 Vamos @Argentina!! pic.twitter.com/naL3VfLTRR— Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) September 24, 2022 Mais um dia vivendo o sonho de vestir essa camisa. Vamos, Brasil! 🇧🇷🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/rrJZnLMSLw— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) September 24, 2022 Cricket Virat Kohli paid tribute to the retiring Jhulan Goswami. A great servant of Indian cricket. Congratulations on an outstanding career, inspiring so many women to take up the sport. Your grit and aggression always stood out. I wish you the very best. @JhulanG10 🙌🇮🇳— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2022 Stuart Broad was ready for a promotion push. Boxing Tyson Fury was ready for a night of action. Gonna see the best @joeboxerparker tonight he's been working hard since January 😎 @BTSportBoxing pic.twitter.com/CaoqL9o5NH— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 24, 2022 Manny Pacquiao met up with his former rival. Kon'nichiwa from Japan 👋🏽👊🏽🤔 pic.twitter.com/5EaBdZDdMi— Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) September 24, 2022 