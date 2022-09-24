Grant McCann hopes Peterborough have turned a corner after Port Vale victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Grant McCann hopes Peterborough have turned a corner after Port Vale victory

By Press Association
September 24 2022, 6.12pm
Grant McCann wants Peterborough to kick on (Martin Rickett/PA)
Grant McCann wants Peterborough to kick on (Martin Rickett/PA)

Peterborough boss Grant McCann hopes a welcome 3-0 win over Port Vale will lift them out of a slump.

Posh snapped a run of four successive Sky Bet League One defeats by seeing off Vale courtesy of high-scoring captain Jonson Clarke-Harris’ first-half double and a milestone moment from Joe Ward.

Clarke-Harris bagged a 26th-minute opener and then added his seventh of the season 10 minutes later, with Kwame Poku the architect on both occasions.

Clarke-Harris was denied a hat-trick by Vale keeper Jack Stevens and a post before Ward marked his 200th Posh appearance with the clincher when putting away a pass from substitute Jack Marriott in the 73rd minute.

McCann said: “Three goals, a clean sheet… we can’t ask for much more except from a couple more goals maybe!

“It was a controlled performance from start to finish and it’s a good win against a team who were in good form themselves.

“Kwame set the first one on a plate for Jonno and was brilliant to create the second one from the right.

“The third was an excellent team goal with some great passing and a good finish from Joe.

“He is a top pro and 200 games for one club these days is almost unheard of.

“To see him cap it with a goal and a win for us made it a great day all round.

“Hopefully we’ve turned a corner from some disappointing results where I felt we’ve been a bit unlucky.

“It is only three points, but we’ve got a bit of making up to do in the league and hopefully this will give us a little springboard.”

Vale boss Darrell Clarke admitted: “It was a tough afternoon for us.

“We started the game really well, got on the front foot and got in their faces, but we gave away a soft goal and that’s not what you want to do against a team with the calibre of players that Peterborough have.

“They’ve just come down from the Championship, they’ve got a million-pound striker and half-a-million-pound centre midfielders and will be there or thereabouts at the end of the season.

“We gave them that uplift after their poor run of form which is a bit false anyway having watched the games, but we kept going and were always competitive despite not being anywhere near our best.

“It wasn’t for any lack of effort or endeavour – just simply a case of Peterborough being better than us on the day.

“We’ve been on a good little run of late which has now come to an end, so it is all about how we build again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

St Helens celebrate their fourth successive Grand Final triumph (PA Images/Richard Sellers)
Keeping squad together key to continued success, says St Helens chief Mike Rush
Jonny Lomax starred in St Helens’ fourth straight Grand Final triumph (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jack Welsby backs Jonny Lomax for England call after Grand Final heroics
Gareth Barry clocked up a record number of Premier League appearances (Martin Rickett/PA)
On This Day in 2017: Gareth Barry sets Premier League appearance record
Joe Joyce (right) stopped Joseph Parker late on (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Joe Joyce stops Joseph Parker in 11th round to win WBO interim heavyweight title
Steve Clarke (left) congratulates Ryan Christie (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Steve Clarke praises Scotland patience in comeback victory over Ireland
Great day for new dad and Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon (Andew Milligan/PA)
Craig Gordon revels in perfect day after birth of son and Scotland win
Novak Djokovic won back-to-back matches at the Laver Cup to put Team Europe 8-4 up (John Walton/PA)
Novak Djokovic delighted to contribute after watching Roger Federer’s farewell
England head coach Gareth Southgate is under pressure (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Southgate: I’m the right person to lead England into World Cup
Harry Kane has told the nation not to panic despite England’s poor run of form (Nick Potts/PA)
England confident we can turn things around – Harry Kane tells fans not to…
Josh Magennis was Northern Ireland’s match winner against Kosovo (Liam McBurney/PA)
Josh Magennis hails Northern Ireland character to overcome tough atmosphere

More from The Courier

Fife Council has announced a raft of additional support.
New cost of living support schemes launched in Fife - here's how you can…
0
Cillian Sheridan returned to Dundee action at TNS.
Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan on injury torment, finally talking up a win and was…
0
Coaltown of Balgonie United Reformed Church new owners Scott, Linda and Eric Gourlay who are converting the former church into a home.
Look inside historic Fife church before transformation into luxury two-bed home
0
Mango crumble with chai custard.
Sweet treats: Looking for something new? Try this mango crumble with chai custard
Ian Muir, president of the Dundee Institute of Architects.
Construction sector a major Brexit loser says Dundee Institute of Architects president
0
Where is your favourite gym in Fife?
5 of the cheapest gyms in Fife - but where are they and how…
0

Editor's Picks