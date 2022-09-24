Scott Lindsey hails ‘ridiculously hard-working’ Swindon after win over Grimsby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Lindsey hails ‘ridiculously hard-working’ Swindon after win over Grimsby

By Press Association
September 24 2022, 6.24pm
Swindon saw off Grimsby (Leila Coker/PA).
Swindon saw off Grimsby (Leila Coker/PA).

Scott Lindsey praised his Swindon team’s “ridiculous” work ethic after they made it nine games unbeaten with a 2-1 victory over Grimsby at Blundell Park.

Goals from Luke Jephcott and Ronan Darcy, either side of a Ryan Taylor equaliser, earned the visitors victory, even though they had to play for 28 minutes with 10 men after Saidou Khan saw red for two bookable offences.

Head coach Lindsey said: “We were very good in the first half. We passed it very nicely and scored a couple of good goals.

“Obviously the game changed a little bit in the second half with the sending-off.

“Saidou got sent off and we had to change our thinking, but what I did find from the game here is that my players are ridiculously hard working, they stick to their tasks and they have an unbelievable togetherness to see through the result.

“You saw at the end there our players dying for the cause.

“I’m really, really pleased for the fans because they travel a long way, they pay money and they have to see the players giving their all.

“I haven’t seen the yellow cards back, so it’s maybe too early for me to comment.”

Having taken a little while to settle, Swindon went in front when Jephcott turned the ball into an empty net after Frazer Blake-Tracy and Darcy were denied in quick succession by Grimsby goalkeeper Max Crocombe.

Grimsby responded against the run of play when Taylor slotted into the corner, but Swindon retook the lead through Darcy in the run-up to half-time.

The hosts had chances to draw level again after Khan’s sending-off, but Michee Efete and Andy Smith both passed up golden opportunities in the final stages.

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst said: “We have got to take our chances and you don’t get many better than that. It summed us up a little bit and maybe we were too nice.

“People speak about us not scoring enough goals and there is no wonder when we pass up chances like that at the end. That should have been a game we should be talking about getting something from and at least a point.

“I’m not saying that we didn’t work hard, but they really did and their desire is an example of what I want us to be like, but we had chances to equalise. Goals change games and we had players that were maybe not at their levels.”

