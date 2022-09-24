Darren Moore hails ‘more or less perfect’ win for Sheffield Wednesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Darren Moore hails ‘more or less perfect’ win for Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
September 24 2022, 6.42pm
Darren Moore’s, right, side enjoyed victory to spoil Gareth Ainsworth’s 10th anniversary as Wycombe manager (Nigel French/PA)
Darren Moore’s, right, side enjoyed victory to spoil Gareth Ainsworth’s 10th anniversary as Wycombe manager (Nigel French/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore hailed his side’s near-perfect performance in their 3-1 victory over Wycombe.

Wednesday took the lead after just 38 seconds when Joe Jacobson turned the ball into his own net and though Sam Vokes quickly equalised, Wednesday restored their lead through Barry Bannan before half-time and substitute Callum Paterson rounded off the scoring moments before the final whistle.

Moore said: “All round, as I said to the players, ‘You’ve more or less played the perfect game today in terms of in possession of the ball and off the ball’. I was really pleased to get the three points.

“I thought it was a good game. We’ve beaten a real good team today, with the experience that they’ve got and the threats that they carry.

“I thought we had a blistering start, which is what we wanted. They equalised a few minutes after that, but I was pleased that it didn’t deter us from doing what we had to do.

“I thought that our patterns of play were good and I thought the front two, ‘Gregors’ (Lee Gregory) and (Michael) Smith, played really well. It gave us a real target to hit.

“Off the ball, I thought our first-time contacts were good and I thought we got good pressure on the ball when we needed to get pressure on the ball.”

Wednesday were gifted a dream start when Jacobson turned Marvin Johnson’s low cross in under pressure from Smith.

Vokes fired into the net from 12 yards after good work from Anis Mehmeti in the 10th minute but Bannan finished at the far post after meeting Smith’s low ball into the six-yard box in the 32nd.

After Jason McCarthy wasted a great chance to equalise, heading over from a good position, Paterson had the final say and Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth was left to lament the goals his side conceded.

He said: “The first two I can’t accept. They caught us on the hop, which isn’t us at all.

“It was a crazy start to the proceedings. They were bad goals to concede, the second one especially.

“We have a free-kick 10 yards from their box and then seconds later it ends up in our net. That’s not good enough. We’ve got to make sure our set-pieces are better.

“We probably created as many chances as any team is going to create here because it’s an unbelievable place to come. Intimidating, big, big club. They’ve got some fantastic players.

“I’m not taking anything away from Sheffield. When we get our moments, we’ve got to make them count.”

It was a disappointing result to mark the 10th anniversary of Ainsworth’s appointment as Wycombe manager.

Commenting on the milestone, he said: “I’ve had some real nice messages, (Mauricio) Pochettino and (Sir) Alex Ferguson messaging me, saying: ‘Congratulations, 10 years’. Things like that make it nice.”

