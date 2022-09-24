Steve Evans delighted to see changes pay dividends as Stevenage strike late

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Evans delighted to see changes pay dividends as Stevenage strike late

By Press Association
September 24 2022, 6.44pm
Stevenage boss Steve Evans was delighted to see his substitutions pay off (Chris Radburn/PA)
Stevenage boss Steve Evans was delighted to see his substitutions pay off (Chris Radburn/PA)

Steve Evans was delighted his quadruple substitution paid off after Stevenage struck in the dying minutes to down Harrogate 1-0.

Dan Sweeney’s late header from close range broke the visitor’s resilience after what had looked for so long to be a frustrating afternoon for Evans and his side.

The hosts only began to really turn up the pressure on the Harrogate backline after the manager produced a flurry of substitutes just after the hour mark.

Jake Reeves, Jamie Reid, Jordan Roberts and Saxon Earley were all introduced at once to swing momentum Stevenage’s way.

“It was the first time I’ve made four changes at once,” said Evans, whose side have now won 10 successive home matches. “We spoke at half-time about how we could change the game.

“I think they brought us total dominance. The last half hour was like the Alamo wasn’t it?

“Those boys who came on gave us a real freshness and a real buzz. I’m delighted because everyone has a part to play.

“Thankfully, it was a brilliant cross from (Alex) Gilbey and Dan Sweeney got a good connection.”

Evans also believed his side should have been in front before Sweeney’s late intervention.

Earlier in the second half, Danny Rose’s effort curled off the post leading to an almighty goalmouth scramble, the officials deeming the ball to have stayed out.

“We thought we had scored a perfectly good goal,” Evans added. “One of their centre-backs who I’ve known for years said to me it looked in.

“Three of our boys nearest said it was clearly in. But we also understand that if you’re the assistant referee you don’t give it unless you’re 100 per cent sure.”

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver pinpointed a lack of composure in front of goal as their main problem.

Town have not scored in open play throughout September, last doing so when beating Gillingham 2-0 on August 16.

“I thought first half there really wasn’t much in it,” he said. “We’ve missed a great chance one v one with their keeper.

“That could have changed with that if we had scored, we didn’t, but I thought at half-time we were right in the game.

“We are searching for that magic formula for this group because we’ve got so many good players.

“The last few games we’ve been in every single game, but we need to start scoring goals and put the easy chances away.

“We also need to attack set-pieces better because the quality of delivery has certainly been good enough.

“We’ve got a lot of attacking players in there with decent pedigree but we need more, it’s as simple as that. We aren’t scoring enough goals to win games.

“They had people in the box at key moments and a bit of quality with their cross has decided the game.”

