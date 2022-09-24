Steve Clarke praises Scotland patience in comeback victory over Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Clarke praises Scotland patience in comeback victory over Ireland

By Press Association
September 24 2022, 11.34pm Updated: September 25 2022, 3.18am
Steve Clarke (left) congratulates Ryan Christie (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Steve Clarke (left) congratulates Ryan Christie (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland manager Steve Clarke praised his side for showing the patience and composure to overturn a half-time deficit and defeat Republic of Ireland 2-1.

The Scots – playing their second game in 72 hours – trailed at the break to John Egan’s opener at a packed-out Hampden.

But Jack Hendry’s second-half header and a late Ryan Christie penalty – following Alan Browne’s handball – were enough to secure a crucial victory for Clarke’s side as they moved back above Ukraine at the top of Nations League Group B1 ahead of Tuesday’s showdown between the two nations in Krakow.

“It was as tough a game as we expected, you could see Ireland had a clear week to prepare for the game,” said Clarke. “It took us a bit of time to get a foothold and by that time we had conceded from a set-piece which plays into Ireland’s strengths as they have good pace up front and are a good counter-attacking team.

“Towards the end of the first half we had better control of the game. I said to the boys at half-time just to stay patient and keep working the ball into good areas.

“I knew eventually the game would come back to us. At half-time it was about having a little reset just to calm the boys down.

“You don’t want to get them too frantic and starting to put the ball into the box from deep areas.

Scotland v Republic of Ireland – UEFA Nations League – Group E – Hampden Park
Ryan Christie (right) scores Scotland’s winner (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Eventually we go to 1-1 and the penalty was right. If you jump for the ball like that with your hands in front and it stops the ball going goalwards, it’s a penalty.”

A point against Ukraine will earn the Scots top spot in the section and promotion to Group A.

“At this moment in time I’m just thinking about what my issues (in terms of injuries) are going into the game on Tuesday, rather than thinking about the consequences,” he said.

“We know we have to get a point. We know we have to go to a difficult place. We know we have to play very well.

“If we do that then we get first place in the group. Then we can talk about the rewards of being first.”

Clarke lost both full-backs Kieran Tierney and Aaron Hickey to injury during the match but insisted they were both taken off for “precautionary” reasons. Tierney was replaced under doctor’s orders after suffering a head knock while Hickey had a tight hamstring.

Midfielder Scott McTominay is suspended for Tuesday’s match in Krakow after picking up a second Nations League booking.

“It’s disappointing, for something that happened so late in the game, but we have plenty of cover, many midfield players,” said Clarke. “If it has to be Ryan Jack or Kenny McLean we have good bodies to go into the midfield.”

Scotland v Republic of Ireland – UEFA Nations League – Group E – Hampden Park
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny saw his side fail to hold onto their half-time lead (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ireland now go into their final game at home to Armenia knowing they can finish no higher than third in the four-team section.

Manager Stephen Kenny rued the way his side relinquished control at Hampden.

“It was a tough game to lose because in the first half we showed real maturity,” he said. “I felt we had a high degree of control. We were comfortable in possession and didn’t really concede any chances in the first half.

“It was just disappointing to concede five minutes into the second half because we had started the second half well. The crowd really got up after that and they went into the ascendancy. I thought we responded well and created some really good chances but we just couldn’t quite capitalise on them. The penalty was contentious, it was very harsh.”

