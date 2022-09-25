Jack Welsby backs Jonny Lomax for England call after Grand Final heroics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jack Welsby backs Jonny Lomax for England call after Grand Final heroics

By Press Association
September 25 2022, 8.38am Updated: September 25 2022, 9.20am
Jonny Lomax starred in St Helens’ fourth straight Grand Final triumph (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jonny Lomax starred in St Helens’ fourth straight Grand Final triumph (Richard Sellers/PA)

Jonny Lomax is preparing to play through the pain barrier to help England’s bid to win the Rugby League World Cup, according to his St Helens team-mate Jack Welsby.

Lomax was coy about his chances of making Shaun Wane’s squad after delivering a man-of-the-match performance as Saints beat Leeds 24-12 at Old Trafford to become the first team to win four back-to-back Grand Finals.

The 31-year-old half-back has battled through the season despite a ruptured bicep he sustained during Saints’ Super League win over Salford in April, and will consult with the club’s medical staff once the celebrations end.

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos – Betfred Super League – Grand Final – Old Trafford
Jonny Lomax led from the front as St Helens sunk Leeds Rhinos (Martin Rickett/PA)

Welsby, who is almost certain to earn his own place among England’s halves after another inspiring performance at stand-off, insisted: “We forget that Jonny has had a bicep injury since round 11.

“The realistic thing to do if he’s got any concerns would be to get it re-conned, but he’s not that type of person and I’m sure he’ll be putting his hand up to play for England.”

Lomax made an instant impression by sending Matty Lees over for the fastest ever Grand Final try and orchestrated proceedings throughout to become a deserved winner of the prestigious Harry Sunderland Trophy.

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos – Betfred Super League – Grand Final – Old Trafford
Jonny Lomax battled through the pain barrier for St Helens (Martin Rickett/PA)

His arm injury is just the latest setback of a painful career which began with a serious concussion as a junior and has also required three ACL surgeries, the worst of which made him question his future in the sport almost a decade ago.

“If I go back to 2014-15, I probably thought my career was done,” added Lomax. “I told my dad I was quitting and I didn’t want to go through it again.

“It sounds a bit dramatic but that’s how it was. I got the surgery but I couldn’t see myself doing the rehab. But I ended up doing it and as I got closer to the time for returning, I was feeling pretty good and I thought I’ll see how I go.”

Lomax’s decision to hold off surgery was made easier when Saints lost fellow scrum-half Lewis Dodd for the season with an Achilles injury in the Good Friday game against Wigan, and his resilience typifies Saints’ surge to their unprecedented Grand Final quadruple.

“We spoke about what we wanted to achieve in the pre-season and I wasn’t going to let something that I might be able to manage throughout the rest of the season affect us achieving our goals,” said Lomax.

“If Doddy was available it probably would have been an easier decision on how to go about the rest of the year, but with Doddy gone and with us carrying another couple of bumps, it was about doing what’s best for the team.”

Despite his team-mate’s expectations, Lomax refused to be drawn on his World Cup chances, saying he would prioritise celebrating another milestone success and the victorious send-off for departing coach Kristian Woolf.

“I don’t know decision-wise what’s going on with that,” Lomax insisted. “I’ll speak to the medical team and everyone will review over the next few days. Obviously we’ll go from there, but in the meantime that won’t be on my mind, it will be to celebrate our incredible achievement.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

St Helens celebrate their fourth successive Grand Final triumph (PA Images/Richard Sellers)
Keeping squad together key to continued success, says St Helens chief Mike Rush
Gareth Barry clocked up a record number of Premier League appearances (Martin Rickett/PA)
On This Day in 2017: Gareth Barry sets Premier League appearance record
Joe Joyce (right) stopped Joseph Parker late on (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Joe Joyce stops Joseph Parker in 11th round to win WBO interim heavyweight title
Steve Clarke (left) congratulates Ryan Christie (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Steve Clarke praises Scotland patience in comeback victory over Ireland
Great day for new dad and Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon (Andew Milligan/PA)
Craig Gordon revels in perfect day after birth of son and Scotland win
Novak Djokovic won back-to-back matches at the Laver Cup to put Team Europe 8-4 up (John Walton/PA)
Novak Djokovic delighted to contribute after watching Roger Federer’s farewell
England head coach Gareth Southgate is under pressure (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Southgate: I’m the right person to lead England into World Cup
Harry Kane has told the nation not to panic despite England’s poor run of form (Nick Potts/PA)
England confident we can turn things around – Harry Kane tells fans not to…
Josh Magennis was Northern Ireland’s match winner against Kosovo (Liam McBurney/PA)
Josh Magennis hails Northern Ireland character to overcome tough atmosphere
Kristian Woolf celebrates his third and St Helens’ fourth Grand Final win in succession (Richard Sellers/PA)
Kristian Woolf departs ‘best team in Super League era’ with Grand Final win

More from The Courier

Fife Council has announced a raft of additional support.
New cost of living support schemes launched in Fife - here's how you can…
0
Cillian Sheridan returned to Dundee action at TNS.
Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan on injury torment, finally talking up a win and was…
0
Coaltown of Balgonie United Reformed Church new owners Scott, Linda and Eric Gourlay who are converting the former church into a home.
Look inside historic Fife church before transformation into luxury two-bed home
0
Mango crumble with chai custard.
Sweet treats: Looking for something new? Try this mango crumble with chai custard
Ian Muir, president of the Dundee Institute of Architects.
Construction sector a major Brexit loser says Dundee Institute of Architects president
0
Where is your favourite gym in Fife?
5 of the cheapest gyms in Fife - but where are they and how…
0

Editor's Picks