5 talking points as Gareth Southgate looks to turn around England’s fortunes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

5 talking points as Gareth Southgate looks to turn around England’s fortunes

By Press Association
September 25 2022, 3.16pm
Gareth Southgate’s England side are out of form ahead of Monday’s clash with Germany (Simon Marper/PA)
Gareth Southgate’s England side are out of form ahead of Monday’s clash with Germany (Simon Marper/PA)

England host Germany in the Nations League on Monday in their final match before the World Cup begins in November.

Gareth Southgate’s side have lost their last five games and have already been relegated from League A as preparations for Qatar falter.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the major talking points ahead of the Wembley clash.

Unwanted records

England suffered defeat in Italy to extend their winless run to five games.
England suffered defeat in Italy to extend their winless run to five games (Nick Potts/PA)

England are on a run of five competitive matches without a win for the first time in 30 years.

The Three Lions have never gone six competitive matches without a victory.

While Southgate will have more pressing matters on his mind going into Monday night’s game, he will not want to become the first manager to preside over such a record.

Drawing a blank

Harry Kane's penalty against Germany is England's only goal of the current Nations League campaign.
Harry Kane’s penalty against Germany is England’s only goal of the current Nations League campaign (Nick Potts/PA)

England have scored just once in their five Group A3 fixtures to date.

They are one of just two teams – along with San Marino – across the whole Nations League to not score from open play, with Harry Kane’s penalty in the draw at Germany their only strike so far.

Kane is likely to lead the line again at Wembley while Tammy Abraham and the uncapped Ivan Toney will be waiting in the wings.

Last chance saloon

Ivan Toney was left out of the England squad for the loss in Italy.
Ivan Toney was left out of the England squad for the loss in Italy (Mike Egerton/PA)

Toney was left out of the squad for Friday’s 1-0 defeat to Italy and is yet to make his debut.

With just 90 minutes of international playing time between now and the first game of the World Cup against Iran on November 21, Toney and other players looking to impress are running out of time.

Recent results mean Southgate is likely to name his strongest possible XI so any opportunity for those on the cusp of his World Cup squad may be fleeting.

Southgate on the boos

Southgate's applause of the travelling fans in San Siro was greeted by booing.
Southgate’s applause of the travelling fans in San Siro was greeted by booing (Antonio Calanni/AP)

As England slumped to a 4-0 Molineux mauling at the hands of Hungary in June, Southgate heard the ire of supporters for the first time.

Jeers met his substitutions as calls of “you don’t know what you’re doing” reigned down from the stands, before Southgate was again booed in Milan as he applauded the travelling support at full-time.

The Germany game will be the first at Wembley since those issues and it will be interesting to see how he is greeted.

A win would be handy for Hansi

Germany manager Hansi Flick could also do with a win in Monday's game.
Germany manager Hansi Flick could also do with a win in Monday’s game (Nick Potts/PA)

While England’s preparations for Qatar are not ideal, Germany are also struggling for victories.

A 5-2 home win over Italy is their only success in the past six games, which has also included four draws and a defeat to Hungary on Friday.

That form means Hansi Flick’s side cannot win Group A3, with Italy and Hungary going head to head in Budapest on Monday for a place in the finals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Wales manager Robert Page does not believe Nations League relegation will impact the country’s World Cup campaign (Mike Egerton/PA)
Relegation will not dent Wales’ confidence for the World Cup – Robert Page
Everton midfielder Allan has joined Abu Dhabi side Al Wahda on a two-year deal (Nick Potts/PA)
Allan leaves Everton for Abu Dhabi side Al Wahda
Gareth Southgate is aware that results will dictate his future as England coach (Zac Goodwin/PA)
I’m not foolish – Gareth Southgate knows he’ll be judged on results at World…
Raheem Sterling can empathise with the situation Gareth Southgate is experiencing (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Raheem Sterling reflects on past ‘dread’ of international duty with England
Bailey Peacock-Farrell was warned his Northern Ireland place was under threat despite a fine performance against Kosovo (Valdrin Xhemaj/PA)
Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s Northern Ireland spot uncertain despite Kosovo heroics
Poland’s Robert Lewandowski (left) celebrates with goalscorer Karol Swiderski after setting up Poland’s winner against Wales in Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat
Scotland’s Kieran Tierney (centre) out of Ukraine game (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scott McKenna and Kieran Tierney out of Scotland squad to face Ukraine
Moeen Ali oversaw a tense defeat in Karachi (Anjum Naveed/AP)
‘We should’ve won but pressure happens’ – England captain Moeen Ali on T20 loss
Roger Federer signed off from competitive tennis following defeat with Team Europe in the Laver Cup (John Walton/PA)
I don’t like losing – Roger Federer left disappointed after Laver Cup defeat
Pakistan levelled the series (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Pakistan level T20 series with England after thrilling finish in Karachi

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks