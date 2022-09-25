Gareth Southgate should not shoulder blame for England’s dip – Raheem Sterling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Gareth Southgate should not shoulder blame for England’s dip – Raheem Sterling

By Press Association
September 25 2022, 5.06pm
Raheem Sterling is convinced England will have a good World Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Raheem Sterling is convinced England will have a good World Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Raheem Sterling believes England’s players must shoulder the blame for the recent run of poor results, labelling criticism of manager Gareth Southgate as “unfair”.

England face Germany on Monday night in their final game before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar in November.

It is the last game of a Nations League campaign in which Southgate’s side have taken two points from their five games, failing to score from open play and being relegated from League A as a result.

The form and performances have led to the first widespread criticism Southgate has received since he took the job in 2016, with supporters jeering him during both a 4-0 loss to Hungary in June and following a 1-0 reverse away to Italy on Friday night.

But Sterling, who will pick up his 79th England cap in the clash with Germany at Wembley, feels the barbs aimed at Southgate are unjust.

Asked what he made of the criticism of Southgate, the Chelsea forward replied: “That’s what comes with football at the highest level.

“You are right under the eye. A lot of it has been unfair but that’s the level we are at with England. We are under that pressure to win and a small loss of form is not something to panic about.

Italy v England – UEFA Nations League – Group 3 – San Siro
Southgate and England faced criticism following the defeat in Italy (Nick Potts/PA)

“We have a huge opportunity to come in the winter. We can show what we can do again.

“What Gareth has done – with a semi-final (at the 2018 World Cup) and a final (at Euro 2020) – that just shows the direction we are going in. Yes, we are not at the level we know we should be but we have positives to look at.”

However, Sterling could not put his finger on why things have gone off the rails for an England side which came within a penalty shoot-out of winning Euro 2020 just 14 months ago.

“I can’t put it down to anything,” he said. “In football there are ups and downs. We have been, over the last couple of years, on quite good form and this is one of those times when it’s not quite going as we planned.

“Individual performances haven’t been up to par and I take responsibility for my performances. It’s not a time to panic.

“Since the manager has come in he has always tried to make the environment calm for us so we can do what we do on the field.

“After the summer we came away and had a look at ourselves and none of us were proud, it is not for Gareth to shoulder the blame.

“We have players that can take responsibility as well and it starts with these performances. We are not there to partake, we want to win things.”

Despite the recent issues, Sterling still feels England can enjoy a fine World Cup, adding: “The boys are close. It’s been a tough time but none of the boys are thinking we don’t have a good chance in the winter.

“That is the belief we have in the group. The results don’t show that now but I have belief that we will have a good one. We have good things to come.

“It is a mid-season that the World Cup comes now, it’s not something that we’re used to. It’s a new thing for us. But as I keep saying, as a national team I don’t think it’s one we need to panic about.

“It’s a fresh start when we do go to the World Cup and I know the boys have been in this scenario before and we will come good.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Wales manager Robert Page does not believe Nations League relegation will impact the country’s World Cup campaign (Mike Egerton/PA)
Relegation will not dent Wales’ confidence for the World Cup – Robert Page
Everton midfielder Allan has joined Abu Dhabi side Al Wahda on a two-year deal (Nick Potts/PA)
Allan leaves Everton for Abu Dhabi side Al Wahda
Gareth Southgate is aware that results will dictate his future as England coach (Zac Goodwin/PA)
I’m not foolish – Gareth Southgate knows he’ll be judged on results at World…
Raheem Sterling can empathise with the situation Gareth Southgate is experiencing (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Raheem Sterling reflects on past ‘dread’ of international duty with England
Bailey Peacock-Farrell was warned his Northern Ireland place was under threat despite a fine performance against Kosovo (Valdrin Xhemaj/PA)
Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s Northern Ireland spot uncertain despite Kosovo heroics
Poland’s Robert Lewandowski (left) celebrates with goalscorer Karol Swiderski after setting up Poland’s winner against Wales in Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat
Scotland’s Kieran Tierney (centre) out of Ukraine game (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scott McKenna and Kieran Tierney out of Scotland squad to face Ukraine
Moeen Ali oversaw a tense defeat in Karachi (Anjum Naveed/AP)
‘We should’ve won but pressure happens’ – England captain Moeen Ali on T20 loss
Roger Federer signed off from competitive tennis following defeat with Team Europe in the Laver Cup (John Walton/PA)
I don’t like losing – Roger Federer left disappointed after Laver Cup defeat
Pakistan levelled the series (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Pakistan level T20 series with England after thrilling finish in Karachi

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks