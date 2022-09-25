I don’t like losing – Roger Federer left disappointed after Laver Cup defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

I don’t like losing – Roger Federer left disappointed after Laver Cup defeat

By Press Association
September 25 2022, 8.30pm Updated: September 25 2022, 8.34pm
Roger Federer signed off from competitive tennis following defeat with Team Europe in the Laver Cup (John Walton/PA)
Roger Federer signed off from competitive tennis following defeat with Team Europe in the Laver Cup (John Walton/PA)

Roger Federer could not hide his disappointment after watching Frances Tiafoe prove the pantomime villain for a second time at the Laver Cup this weekend as his epic comeback denied the Swiss one final trophy.

A 1-6 7-6 (11) 10-8 victory for the US Open semi-finalist in the 11th match of the Ryder Cup-style team competition over Stefanos Tsitsipas helped Team World taste success in the tournament at the fifth time of asking.

Tiafoe’s remarkable win saw John McEnroe’s group hit the magic 13-point mark first on a dramatic and thrilling Sunday at the O2 where they claimed a maiden Laver Cup by a 13-8 scoreline.

It was Tiafoe who teamed up with Jack Sock on Friday night to beat Federer and Rafael Nadal in an emotional doubles contest which brought the curtain down on the 20-time grand-slam champion’s glittering career in a professional capacity and it was the American who again made the difference 48 hours later.

For Federer, despite everything he has achieved, which includes eight Wimbledon titles down the road, defeat still hurt.

“Yeah, of course I’m disappointed. I was on the team, almost lost my voice and my hands hurt from clapping,” the 41-year-old admitted.

“We wish the result would be different. I told Andy (Murray) in the locker room, I don’t like losing. It’s not fun. It just leaves not the best taste, you know. I think once you have been there and taste success, it’s just not the same.

“I hope tonight can be still somewhat of an enjoyable evening. Of course this weekend has been all over the place for me. I enjoyed it, but it’s unfortunate that we couldn’t get the win.”

Going into the third and final day of the competition, Federer still had hopes of adding one more title to his illustrious CV with Team Europe leading 8-4.

Team World celebrate
Team World won the Laver Cup for the first time (John Walton/PA)

Felix Auger-Aliassime had other ideas for Team World with success over Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini in the doubles alongside Sock and followed that up with an even better display in the second match.

Auger-Aliassime stunned Novak Djokovic 6-3 7-6 (3) to claw Team World back from the brink to being one triumph away from silverware.

It was over to Tiafoe to complete the job but he lost the first set in 21 minutes to a locked-in Tsitsipas.

The Greek could not maintain his charge though and after a marathon tie-breaker for the second set that lasted as long as the opener, it meant a decider was required.

During the 10-point tie-breaker for the match and ultimately the trophy, Tiafoe held his nerve and produced clutch tennis.

Roger Federer
Roger Federer, left, was on the losing side (John Walton/PA)

He made a drop shot despite starting behind the baseline and also saved four match points to help Team World make history, which in the process spoiled Federer’s farewell once again.

Tiafoe joked: “He’s got a lot to apologise after the last 24 years after beating everybody on the tour!

“No, I won’t apologise, but I will say thank you for having me in this amazing event, you know, what he’s done for the game, also say thank you for what he did for the game.

“He’s a class act. Happy to know him, happy to call him a friend, happy to call him a colleague and best wishes in his second act, but I will not apologise.”

McEnroe had made the bold call to play Auger-Aliassime in back-to-back ties but it worked with the world number 13 in imperious form.

Murray and Berrettini lost 2-6 6-3 10-8 to the Canadian alongside Sock but even better was to follow.

Auger-Aliassime brushed off his 95-minute doubles contest to go toe-to-toe with Djokovic and triumph for the first time against the Wimbledon champion but McEnroe will not be around for much longer to get the big calls right.

He conceded the 2023 edition in Vancouver would be his last and opposite number Bjorn Borg revealed the same following his first experience of defeat in the event.

“I think that it will probably be the same for me,” Borg admitted.

“This is the fifth year and if we can be one more year at six, three times in Europe and three times in North America, that would be perfect.

“I’m very happy to do one more, yeah, like John, too, to spend with these great players.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Wales manager Robert Page does not believe Nations League relegation will impact the country’s World Cup campaign (Mike Egerton/PA)
Relegation will not dent Wales’ confidence for the World Cup – Robert Page
Everton midfielder Allan has joined Abu Dhabi side Al Wahda on a two-year deal (Nick Potts/PA)
Allan leaves Everton for Abu Dhabi side Al Wahda
Gareth Southgate is aware that results will dictate his future as England coach (Zac Goodwin/PA)
I’m not foolish – Gareth Southgate knows he’ll be judged on results at World…
Raheem Sterling can empathise with the situation Gareth Southgate is experiencing (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Raheem Sterling reflects on past ‘dread’ of international duty with England
Bailey Peacock-Farrell was warned his Northern Ireland place was under threat despite a fine performance against Kosovo (Valdrin Xhemaj/PA)
Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s Northern Ireland spot uncertain despite Kosovo heroics
Poland’s Robert Lewandowski (left) celebrates with goalscorer Karol Swiderski after setting up Poland’s winner against Wales in Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat
Scotland’s Kieran Tierney (centre) out of Ukraine game (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scott McKenna and Kieran Tierney out of Scotland squad to face Ukraine
Moeen Ali oversaw a tense defeat in Karachi (Anjum Naveed/AP)
‘We should’ve won but pressure happens’ – England captain Moeen Ali on T20 loss
Pakistan levelled the series (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Pakistan level T20 series with England after thrilling finish in Karachi
Chelsea’s celebrate after Maren Mjelde’s penalty puts them 2-0 up against Manchester City (Tim Goode/PA).
Champions Chelsea claim first win of new WSL season by beating Manchester City

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks