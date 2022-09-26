The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
September 26 2022, 5.02am
Roger Federer played for the final time (John Walton/PA)
Roger Federer played for the final time (John Walton/PA)

There were tears at the O2 in London as Roger Federer played his final professional tennis match in a Laver Cup doubles defeat alongside long-time rival Rafael Nadal.

It was a more joyous occasion elsewhere over the weekend as St Helens secured a historic fourth successive Grand Final triumph to rubber-stamp their status as the most successful team in the Super League era after a 24-12 victory over Leeds.

There were mixed fortunes for the home nations on the international football front, while both the men’s and women’s cricket teams endured narrow defeats.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures:

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal embrace
Roger Federer’s retirement from tennis ended in defeat as he and Rafael Nadal lost their Laver Cup doubles match at the O2 Arena in London (John Walton/PA)
St Helens players and staff celebrate winning the Grand Final
St Helens won an historic fourth successive Grand Final after a 24-12 victory over Leeds (Richard Sellers/PA)
Wales' Brennan Johnson and Gareth Bale
Wales were relegated from the top tier of the Nations League after defeat at home to Poland (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Republic of Ireland’s Jayson Molumby jumps higher than Scotland’s John McGinn
Scotland came from behind to beat the Republic of Ireland 2-1 in their Nations League match at Hampden Park (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Pakistan’s Babar Azam celebrates after England’s Reece Topley is run out
England lost a roller-coaster fourth Twenty20 international after Reece Topley was run out with four runs required for victory (Anjum Naveed/AP)
India cricketer Deepti Sharma
Deepti Sharma’s controversial run out of non-striker Charlie Dean gave India a 3-0 ODI series victory (Steven Paston/PA)
Women's Super League action between Arsenal and Tottenham
Arsenal made it two wins from two in the Women’s Super League with a north London derby win over Tottenham in front of a record 47,367 crowd (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu missed out on a place in the final of the Korea Open due to injury (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
Joe Joyce punches Joseph Parker
Joe Joyce (right) stopped Joseph Parker in the 11th round to claim the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title at Manchester’s AO Arena (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Guido Migliozzi poses with the Open de France trophy
Italian Guido Migliozzi produced a course record-equalling 62 to win the Open de France (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

