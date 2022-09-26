Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku looking to extend stay in Italy

What the papers say
Romelu Lukaku has reportedly ruled out a return to Chelsea when his loan at Inter Milan expires in the summer. Italian paper La Gazzetta dello Sport claims the 29-year-old striker has no desire to return to London any time soon, with club bosses at the Serie A side said to want to renew his loan deal for the 2023-24 season.
The same paper says Manchester United and Manchester City are tracking Inter’s 23-year-old defender Alessandro Bastoni. Tottenham are also reported to be interested in the Italian, who could be available for around £50million.
Elsewhere, the Sun reports Manchester United plan on triggering a 12-month extension in forward Marcus Rashford’s contract, regardless of whether or not the two parties can come to terms on a longer deal.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Glen Kamara: Rangers are willing to sell the 26-year-old midfielder in January, according to Football Insider.
Robin Gosens: Leicester have been linked with a move for Inter’s 28-year-old Germany wingback in the Italian media.