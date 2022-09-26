Danny Care omitted from England training squad as Ben Youngs return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Danny Care omitted from England training squad as Ben Youngs return

By Press Association
September 26 2022, 10.18am Updated: September 26 2022, 12.18pm
Danny Care (left) has been left out of England’s training squad as Ben Youngs (right) returns (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Danny Care (left) has been left out of England's training squad as Ben Youngs (right) returns (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Danny Care has been omitted from England’s first training squad of the autumn with Ben Youngs returning after sitting out the July tour to Australia.

Care’s international comeback appears to be over following the 2-1 series victory over the Wallabies having been replaced in the first half of the Sydney decider because of an error-strewn display.

Jack van Poortvliet and Alex Mitchell join Youngs as the scrum-halves in the 36-man squad but Harry Randall, another nine who travelled to Australia, is absent.

Centre Joe Marchant is also culled having failed to impress Down Under but there is a return for Manu Tuilagi, who has recovered from a knee injury.

Even at this stage of the season Eddie Jones is without a number of senior players because of injuries with George Ford, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Sam Underhill and Anthony Watson unavailable.

Available for selection but not included among the group who will take part in the three-day camp in London that starts on Sunday are props Kyle Sinckler and Joe Marler.

Jones explained the decision to leave out Bristol forward Sinckler and Exeter centre Henry Slade was to allow them to continue their comebacks from respective back and shoulder issues that forced them to miss the summer tour.

Bristol prop Kyle Sinckler
Bristol prop Kyle Sinckler is not in the England squad (Adam Davy/PA)

“We just feel that at the moment Kyle is best served by getting some good, consistent training in with his squad,” Jones said.

“You’ve got to remember that for this camp we’ve only got the boys for two training sessions, so rather than disrupt the pattern we’re allowing Kyle to train with his club and be in a bit of a routine.

“We want to see that progression from him going forward, to get himself right, and Henry Slade is a bit the same.”

Care was replaced in the 37th minute of the final Test in Sydney, but Jones denied it means the end of his international career.

England coach Eddie Jones
England coach Eddie Jones explained his decisions to leave out certain players (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Well let’s get something right, we didn’t pull him off. We had a plan for that game,” Jones said.

“Danny was taken off at the appropriate time, he did a great job for us. He just started playing again yesterday (Sunday) and we want him to find his form with Harlequins.”

England 36-man training squad –

Forwards: O Chessum (Leicester Tigers), A Coles (Northampton Saints), L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), T Curry (Sale Sharks), E Genge (Bristol Bears), J George (Saracens), J Heyes (Leicester Tigers), J Hill (Sale Sharks), L Ludlam (Northampton Saints), T Pearson (London Irish), D Ribbans (Northampton Saints), B Rodd (Sale Sharks), P Schickerling (Exeter Chiefs), S Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), W Stuart (Bath Rugby), H Tizard (Saracens), B Vunipola (Saracens), M Vunipola (Saracens), J Walker (Harlequins), J Willis (Wasps).

Backs: H Arundell (London Irish,), J Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), F Dingwall (Northampton Saints), O Farrell (Saracens), T Freeman (Northampton Saints), G Furbank (Northampton Saints), W Joseph (London Irish), J May (Gloucester Rugby), A Mitchell (Northampton Saints), J Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), G Porter (Leicester Tigers), M Smith (Harlequins), F Steward (Leicester Tigers), M Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), J van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

