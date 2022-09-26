Paul Hurst could freshen up Grimsby for Carlisle clash By Press Association September 26 2022, 11.52am Kieran Green (right) could push for minutes against Carlisle (Tim Goode/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Grimsby manager Paul Hurst could make changes ahead of their clash with Carlisle. The Mariners remained unchanged against Swindon at the weekend, but Hurst could bring Otis Khan into the fold as the midfielder continues to build up minutes after returning from injury. Kieran Green could push to feature and was named on the bench against the Robins following a spell on the sidelines with a groin injury. Forward John McAtee is still out with a shoulder injury. Morgan Feeney is a doubt for Carlisle when they travel to Blundell Park. The defender pulled out of the starting line-up just before the game against Newport with a hamstring problem, and Corey Whelan could be called in to deputise again. Omari Patrick has made progress from a hamstring issue, with manager Paul Simpson confirming the forward was close to being involved against the Exiles. Carlisle are still without Ben Barclay (ankle), Jamie Devitt (thigh), Tobi Sho-Silva and Joel Senior. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Chelsea beat West Ham to make it back-to-back Women’s Super League wins We’re a better team than that – England’s batting disappoints Moeen Ali Arsenal reach Champions League group stage with victory over Ajax Moeen Ali heroics in vain as Pakistan take series lead over England Rugby league’s major shake-up – What are the new proposals from IMG? Warwickshire up against it to avoid relegation as Yorkshire nervously watch on Football has a lot to learn from other sports on VAR – Thierry Henry Automatic promotion and relegation to Super League set to be scrapped Rangers are raring to go after international break – James Tavernier Pep Guardiola’s heartwarming surprise – Wednesday’s sporting social Most Read 1 EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey 1 2 Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath 0 3 Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police 4 Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers 5 Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company 2 6 Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’ 7 JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome 0 8 Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes 0 9 Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years 0 10 New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go… 0 More from The Courier RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a… 0 Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat' SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living… David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome 0 EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey 1 Editor's Picks Asthma chief slams SNP inhaler plan – hours after Humza Yousaf hails policy at Dundee health centre visit 5 major problems facing Nicola Sturgeon in wake of Tory budget chaos Cowdenbeath fire: ‘Strong smell’ reported months before cannabis farm found Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry’s newest cafe Scotmid boss calls for shopping voucher scheme after cost-of-living woes hurt trade Blood-soaked Perth dad made Christmas Day police bomb threat after hitting drink because he couldn’t get a haircut Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company Squirrel loose inside Pitlochry Greggs set free after three-day rescue mission 5 of the best: Tayside and Fife detached houses for under £200k Dundee chief John Nelms urges Scottish football to stop devaluing itself as SPFL agree new Sky TV deal