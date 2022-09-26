Paul Hurst could freshen up Grimsby for Carlisle clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst could make changes ahead of their clash with Carlisle.

The Mariners remained unchanged against Swindon at the weekend, but Hurst could bring Otis Khan into the fold as the midfielder continues to build up minutes after returning from injury.

Kieran Green could push to feature and was named on the bench against the Robins following a spell on the sidelines with a groin injury.

Forward John McAtee is still out with a shoulder injury.

Morgan Feeney is a doubt for Carlisle when they travel to Blundell Park.

The defender pulled out of the starting line-up just before the game against Newport with a hamstring problem, and Corey Whelan could be called in to deputise again.

Omari Patrick has made progress from a hamstring issue, with manager Paul Simpson confirming the forward was close to being involved against the Exiles.

Carlisle are still without Ben Barclay (ankle), Jamie Devitt (thigh), Tobi Sho-Silva and Joel Senior.