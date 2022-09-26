Gary Neville ‘unnerved’ by reports new football regulator plans could be shelved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Gary Neville ‘unnerved’ by reports new football regulator plans could be shelved

By Press Association
September 26 2022, 12.46pm Updated: September 26 2022, 4.40pm
Gary Neville said the creation of an independent regulator would be an “easy win” for Liz Truss and her new Government (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Gary Neville said the creation of an independent regulator would be an “easy win” for Liz Truss and her new Government (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Gary Neville said he had been “unnerved” by reports the Government was preparing to shelve plans for an independent regulator for football.

The Government gave its formal backing to the idea of a regulator in April in its formal response to the fan-led review, but The Times reported that Prime Minister Liz Truss and her new administration could be set to abandon those plans.

The Labour Party committed itself to bringing forward the legislation needed to underpin a regulator at its annual conference on Monday should the Conservatives not do so.

A White Paper setting out the regulator’s remit had initially been due for publication in the summer before the upheaval in the Conservative Party leadership. The departure of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston has led to question marks over the regulator’s future, but Neville has not yet lost hope.

Neville, a big advocate of independent regulation in football, said at a Labour Party Conference fringe event on Monday: “It’s a really easy win for Liz Truss and her Cabinet to bring forward and execute what’s already been set out in the (fan-led review) recommendations.

“(Fan-led review chair) Tracey Crouch is a very credible MP who has done a brilliant job on behalf of football.

“The cross has been played into the box, all Liz Truss needs to do with the other Cabinet ministers is head it into the back of the net.

“I think we’re a little unnerved at the moment. We’re a little nervous at the moment about the fact that last week there were rumours that potentially the regulator would be scrapped.

“But I am going to stay calm for now because I have not had it validated or verified by Government.”

Fair Game, a campaign group featuring EFL sides and other clubs further down the pyramid which supports independent regulation for football, welcomed the stance Labour had taken.

“This is a welcome shot in the arm for football clubs across the pyramid,” Fair Game chief executive Niall Couper said.

The Times has reported that Liz Truss and her Government could be prepared to abandon plans for an independent regulator in football
The Times has reported that Liz Truss and her Government could be prepared to abandon plans for an independent regulator in football (Toby Melville/PA)

“Football outside the top echelons has been ignored for too long. The pandemic was a hard pill to swallow for lower league clubs. But the cost-of-living crisis has made it even worse, leaving dozens of hard-working community clubs in intensive care.

“Football urgently needs an independent regulator. It is now up to the Conservatives to complete the treatment before it becomes terminal and decades of history and tradition disappear forever.”

EFL chairman Rick Parry, speaking at the same event as Neville, said redistribution of finances had to go hand in hand with better regulation, and again called for an end to parachute payments as part of an increased 25 per cent share of Premier League broadcast revenue going to the pyramid.

He said the riches on offer in the Premier League had turned the Championship into an economic “basket case”.

“On the debate about redistribution in football, we are getting precisely nowhere,” he said.

“Why does it matter? Well I guess the fundamental question is, do we value the pyramid? We do, and we think the Premier League should as well.

“You need redistribution to make (EFL clubs) solvent and you need regulation to make them sustainable.

“The point we made to (fan-led review chair) Tracey (Crouch) was, you cannot have regulation without redistribution. Because we can save the regulator a lot of trouble by pointing out that two-thirds of our clubs are insolvent.”

EFL chairman Rick Parry says redistribution of the game's finances has to go hand in hand with better regulation
EFL chairman Rick Parry says redistribution of the game’s finances has to go hand in hand with better regulation (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Premier League and its clubs are understood to be discussing proposals for a ‘New Deal For Football’ which would change how money from the top flight is distributed to the pyramid.

It is understood many clubs feel there is a decreased sense of urgency to get a deal done under the new Government, but discussions are continuing over the proposals.

Kevin Miles, the chief executive of the Football Supporters’ Association, said: “The only people I come across now who are not in favour of independent regulation of football and the thrust of that report are ideologues – probably political weirdos who have an ideological resistance to the idea of state involvement or independent regulation interfering with the market, and that’s a pretty narrow end of the spectrum at the moment.

“And then the others are those with a blatant vested interest, because I don’t think that the threat of a European breakaway Super League has entirely receded.”

The Government brought forward the commissioning of the fan-led review in April last year in the wake of attempts to form a European Super League which included the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ clubs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Sam Kerr struck the woodwork twice before finding the net in the second half (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea beat West Ham to make it back-to-back Women’s Super League wins
Moeen Ali’s side lost in Lahore (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
We’re a better team than that – England’s batting disappoints Moeen Ali
Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema sent her side through to the Champions League group stage (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal reach Champions League group stage with victory over Ajax
Moeen Ali hit 51 for England (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
Moeen Ali heroics in vain as Pakistan take series lead over England
A general view of Betfred branded Super League balls (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rugby league’s major shake-up – What are the new proposals from IMG?
Will Rhodes’ side are battling against relegation (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Warwickshire up against it to avoid relegation as Yorkshire nervously watch on
Henry criticised the speed of VAR decisions (Nick Potts/PA)
Football has a lot to learn from other sports on VAR – Thierry Henry
St Helens won Super League this season (Richard Sellers/PA)
Automatic promotion and relegation to Super League set to be scrapped
James Tavernier is relishing Rangers’ return to action (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers are raring to go after international break – James Tavernier
Pep Guardiola surprised a City employee (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Pep Guardiola’s heartwarming surprise – Wednesday’s sporting social

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
Gary Neville said the creation of an independent regulator would be an “easy win” for Liz Truss and her new Government (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks