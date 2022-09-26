Steve Clarke ‘not short of issues’ ahead of Scotland’s rematch with Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Clarke ‘not short of issues’ ahead of Scotland’s rematch with Ukraine

By Press Association
September 26 2022, 1.50pm Updated: September 26 2022, 1.54pm
Scotland manager Steve Clarke has squad issues ahead of the Ukraine game (Steve Welsh/PA)
Scotland manager Steve Clarke has squad issues ahead of the Ukraine game (Steve Welsh/PA)

Steve Clarke claims Scotland are “not short of issues” ahead of their crunch Nations League game against Ukraine in Krakow on Tuesday night.

Skipper Andrew Robertson was already injured before September’s triple-header and fellow defenders Nathan Patterson, Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna are also out for the final fixture, with midfielder Scott McTominay suspended.

A virus in the camp has also affected strikers Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams although the latter took part in a media conference and said he felt “great” ahead of a game where, after home wins against Ukraine and Republic of Ireland, B1 leaders Scotland need only a point to win the group and clinch promotion to League A.

“We have some kind of virus in the camp, just sickness,” said Clarke, who confirmed that right-back Aaron Hickey, taken off with a knock on Saturday, had trained with the squad.

Kieran Tierney
Kieran Tierney is injured (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams didn’t feel very well this morning but they will be on the plane.

“So we have that to worry about, so we are not short of issues and we are also not short of determination to go there and finish the job.”

Clarke, who called up Hearts duo Barrie McKay and Stephen Kingsley on Sunday, was disappointed to lose Tierney and McKenna but insists the squad can be “adaptable.”

“You don’t want to lose anyone from the squad,” said Clarke, who stated he could “trust” McKay and Kingsley.

“Kieran and Scott are two good players playing to the best of their abilities. Injuries are sent to test you, it is now a chance for someone else.

“As I say, we have a sickness bug in the camp, maybe I will wake up tomorrow morning and have a different set of problems, I don’t know.

“But just deal with it. You are always being asked questions, you are always being tested but I am sure we will do enough to pass the test.”

Clarke has selection dilemmas all over the pitch but insists he has plenty of cover.

On Hickey, he said: “Aaron felt a bit tight in the game and I knew I had Tony Ralston on the bench who could do a good job for us.

“Aaron trained this morning, he seems to be OK so I have a good choice to make between Tony and Aaron.”

Clarke managed Greg Taylor at Kilmarnock and was pleased with the way he took over from Tierney in the first half in the 2-1 win over the Irish but insists the Celtic left-back himself has competition for his place.

He said: “Greg’s determination to do well was apparent to me as soon as I walked in the door at Kilmarnock. I know he wants to get better.

“He has moved to a bigger club, he has handled the expectation and pressure of playing at that bigger club, any time I have asked him to perform for the national team he has done very well.

“So no worries about Greg and you want that all over the pitch. Young Josh Doig has come in and trained very well, looks good, Stephen Kingsley has covered that position as well, Kenny McLean has played there three or four times for Norwich this season, so we are well covered.

James McClean watched by Aaron Hickey
Aaron Hickey, right, has a knock (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It is a case of dealing with what the fates have thrown at us and being determined to finish the job.”

Clarke stressed that whoever gets the nod on Tuesday night, Scotland will not be going out for the draw.

He said: “I don’t think anybody goes and sets out for a draw, you are always set up to win the game.

“We are certainly not going to go there for a draw because if you don’t meet expectations you lose the game.”

