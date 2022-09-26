Michael Sheen gives rousing speech to Wales squad – Monday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 26.

Football

Mansfield hit back.

Virgil van Dijk had a night to remember.

Actor Michael Sheen gave a rousing speech to the Wales squad ahead of the World Cup.

Cricket

England moved on to Lahore.

Snooker

The mixed doubles was a success.

World champions! What an amazing experience and an absolute pleasure to have Mink as my partner. Well done to @WeAreWST for giving the women the platform to perform on the biggest stage!😁🇦🇺🏆🇹🇭🏆🙏 pic.twitter.com/eD2haZJUsb — Neil Robertson (@nr147) September 25, 2022

That was great experience being partnered with Ronnie, the way he goes about things his thought process.who better to say well played or great shot and worlds of encouragement to you. all experience gutted I didn’t perform better but that’s snooker and was a great experience — Reanne Evans MBE (@evans_reanne) September 25, 2022

Great fun thanks for being a great partner https://t.co/e9V1DXj8DY — Judd Trump (@juddtrump) September 25, 2022

NFL

It could be.

is this the greatest photo of all time pic.twitter.com/QhSZ2BiA2o — NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky once did this…

…so when Jimmy Garoppolo did this on Sunday night…

…he was pretty happy.

IVE NEVER BEEN HAPPIER FFFFREEEEEDDDOOOMMMM — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 26, 2022

Basketball

Steph Curry is ready for another year.