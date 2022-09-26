Michael Sheen gives rousing speech to Wales squad – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association September 26 2022, 6.20pm The Wales team were treated to a rousing speech from Michael Sheen (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 26. Football Mansfield hit back. Warra win from your boys. https://t.co/8EbdNl5VLy pic.twitter.com/LKSShT3qzD— Mansfield Town FC (@mansfieldtownfc) September 26, 2022 Virgil van Dijk had a night to remember. pic.twitter.com/hQBMZ6LiJv— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) September 26, 2022 Actor Michael Sheen gave a rousing speech to the Wales squad ahead of the World Cup. Cymru x @MichaelSheen 👑#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/zk9tRsGkQ8— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) September 26, 2022 Cricket England moved on to Lahore. Snooker The mixed doubles was a success. World champions! What an amazing experience and an absolute pleasure to have Mink as my partner. Well done to @WeAreWST for giving the women the platform to perform on the biggest stage!😁🇦🇺🏆🇹🇭🏆🙏 pic.twitter.com/eD2haZJUsb— Neil Robertson (@nr147) September 25, 2022 That was great experience being partnered with Ronnie, the way he goes about things his thought process.who better to say well played or great shot and worlds of encouragement to you. all experience gutted I didn’t perform better but that’s snooker and was a great experience— Reanne Evans MBE (@evans_reanne) September 25, 2022 Honest @ronnieo147 I was listening 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fTL5Adhqir— Reanne Evans MBE (@evans_reanne) September 25, 2022 Great fun thanks for being a great partner https://t.co/e9V1DXj8DY— Judd Trump (@juddtrump) September 25, 2022 NFL It could be. is this the greatest photo of all time pic.twitter.com/QhSZ2BiA2o— NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022 Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky once did this… Good times, @danorlovsky7. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2ZOfTfIwYH— NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) September 26, 2022 …so when Jimmy Garoppolo did this on Sunday night… Safety for the Broncos!📺: #SFvsDEN on NBC📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/2rt05DqkHW pic.twitter.com/6WYeiK5BE7— NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2022 …he was pretty happy. IVE NEVER BEEN HAPPIERFFFFREEEEEDDDOOOMMMM— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 26, 2022 🥂 pic.twitter.com/YGDNcht0ii— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 26, 2022 Basketball Steph Curry is ready for another year. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) 