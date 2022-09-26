Joe Morrell: Wales happy for England to get headlines ahead of World Cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Morrell: Wales happy for England to get headlines ahead of World Cup clash

By Press Association
September 26 2022, 10.32pm
Wales midfielder Joe Morrell says having England as their final group fixture in Qatar could benefit them (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales midfielder Joe Morrell says having England as their final group fixture in Qatar could benefit them (Nick Potts/PA)

Joe Morrell says Wales are happy for England to dominate the headlines in their World Cup group.

England’s shock relegation from the top tier of the Nations League piled the pressure on manager Gareth Southgate, who – speaking in the build-up to Monday night’s 3-3 draw with Germany – said the negativity around him was “not healthy” for the team.

Wales were also relegated from Group A on Sunday after losing 1-0 at home to Poland, yet Robert Page’s squad received a warm send-off from their fans ahead of the country’s first appearance at a World Cup since 1958.

England Training and Press Conference – Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground
Manager Gareth Southgate has found himself under pressure ahead of the World Cup following England’s Nations League relegation (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The two British nations have been drawn in Group B in Qatar alongside the United States and Iran.

Portsmouth midfielder Morrell said: “It is an exciting group. I think the England game is seen as the big one.

“Everyone will talk about the game and it will take all the headlines because England always do.

“But we’re more than happy for that, for them to get the headlines, I’m sure it was the same in (Euro) 2016.

England v Wales – UEFA Euro 2016 – Group B – Stade Felix Bollaert-Delelis
England and Wales last met at Euro 2016 in France (Joe Giddens/PA)

“All the papers will talk about them – and that suits us.

“Then it will be good to play against something a bit different in two non-European teams – a different style of football, certainly. With the staff, the analysts, we’ll know exactly what to expect.”

Wales start their campaign against the USA in Doha on November 21 before meeting Iran four days later.

England will be their final group opponents on November 29.

Wales v Poland – UEFA Nations League – Group A – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales head into the World Cup having won only once in eight games (Mike Egerton/PA)

“That could work quite well,” Morrell said about playing England last in the group.

“But we’ve got three games and we might have to do well in all of them.

“We are going to need to get at least four points to go through. It probably worked quite well in the Euros to have Italy last.

“But if it comes down to needing something against England we’d be happy with that because, you know, they’re beatable.”

Wales head to the World Cup on the back of one win in eight games, albeit the crucial play-off final victory over Ukraine, and picked up only one point from six Nations League matches.

Morrell said: “If performances weren’t there, we’d be concerned.

“But we are going into it on the back of playing Poland, Holland and Belgium as opposed to Finland, Bulgaria and Ireland, who we played in our last campaign. It will stand us in good stead.

“Sometimes a bit of adversity going into the really big games, you need that. The good thing is we’ve got lads who’ve played tournament football.”

