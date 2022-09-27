Football rumours: Newcastle considering bid for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Newcastle considering bid for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 6.22am
(Mike Egerton/PA)
(Mike Egerton/PA)

What the papers say

Newcastle are reported to be weighing up a possible bid for Shakhtar Donetsk’s Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk. According to the i, Magpies bosses could be willing to spend as much as £50m for the 21-year-old, though they may need to fend off interest from Liverpool, Everton and Arsenal.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool Echo reports the Anfield club are again tracking Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Reds were linked with a move for the 21-year-old in the summer, but no deal materialised. However, the paper, citing Portuguese outlet O Jogo, says the club’s interest in Fernandez has not gone away, and they may make a move for him as early as January.

Watford v Middlesbrough – Sky Bet Championship – Vicarage Road
Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder (Mike Egerton/PA)

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is shaping up as a leading contender for the vacant Bournemouth job, according to the Daily Mail.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Italy v England – UEFA Nations League – Group 3 – San Siro
Jude Bellingham in action for England (Nick Potts/PA)

Jude Bellingham: Marca reports the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is Real Madrid’s top target for next summer’s transfer window.

Milan Skriniar: Contract talks have stalled between the Slovakia defender and Inter Milan, says La Cazzetta dello Sport.

