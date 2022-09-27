The time feels right – three-time Paralympic champion Hannah Russell retires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

The time feels right – three-time Paralympic champion Hannah Russell retires

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 11.44am Updated: September 27 2022, 11.50am
Hannah Russell celebrated another gold in Tokyo (Thomas Lovelock for OIS/PA)
Hannah Russell celebrated another gold in Tokyo (Thomas Lovelock for OIS/PA)

Three-time Paralympic champion Hannah Russell has announced her retirement.

The Surrey born-swimmer, 26, won S12 400m freestyle silver at London 2012 and also collected two bronze medals on her Paralympics debut.

Russell added a World Championships title the following year and won two golds at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, setting a new world record in the S12 100m backstroke.

Having taken time out from the sport to focus on her mental health and wellbeing, during which she completed a first-class Sports Science degree from the University of Salford, Russell returned to the pool for the Tokyo Paralympics, where she retained her S12 100m backstroke crown.

At the World Para Swimming Championships earlier this year, Russell secured a gold, two silvers and a relay bronze before closing her competitive career with S13 50m freestyle silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Russell, who won a total of 11 titles at Paralympic, World Championships and European level, said: “The time feels right for me.

England’s Hannah Russell celebrates her Commonwealth Games medal
Hannah Russell added a Commonwealth Games medal to her collection in Birmingham (David Davies/PA)

“After three Paralympic Games and 35 international medals, finishing with a debut Commonwealth Games this summer was such an enjoyable experience – to be part of an integrated swimming team was really special, and with it being in Birmingham it meant lots of my family and friends could be there to support in the home crowd.

“In the pool, I have challenged myself both mentally and physically, working incredibly hard to get that extra one per cent needed to be the best, and from a sporting perspective I can say that I achieved everything I set out to achieve.

“I am leaving the sport on a high as I move on to a new challenge, and embrace a career in primary teaching.”

Hannah Russell
Hannah Russell celebrated another gold medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics (Andrew Matthews/PA)

British Para-Swimming head coach Rob Aubry said: “Always striving to be dedicated and resilient both in and out of the water, Hannah has served as a superb role model on international teams for younger athletes.

“With her backstroke Paralympic title retained in Tokyo and world records intact, Hannah undoubtedly leaves the sport on a high.

“We wish her all the very best as she embarks on a new chapter, and look forward to seeing her continue to succeed in her future ambitions outside of the pool.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Moeen Ali’s side lost in Lahore (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
We’re a better team than that – England’s batting disappoints Moeen Ali
Arsenal’s Vivianne Miedema sent her side through to the Champions League group stage (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal reach Champions League group stage with victory over Ajax
Moeen Ali hit 51 for England (K.M. Chaudary/AP)
Moeen Ali heroics in vain as Pakistan take series lead over England
A general view of Betfred branded Super League balls (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rugby league’s major shake-up – What are the new proposals from IMG?
Will Rhodes’ side are battling against relegation (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Warwickshire up against it to avoid relegation as Yorkshire nervously watch on
Henry criticised the speed of VAR decisions (Nick Potts/PA)
Football has a lot to learn from other sports on VAR – Thierry Henry
St Helens won Super League this season (Richard Sellers/PA)
Automatic promotion and relegation to Super League set to be scrapped
James Tavernier is relishing Rangers’ return to action (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers are raring to go after international break – James Tavernier
Pep Guardiola surprised a City employee (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Pep Guardiola’s heartwarming surprise – Wednesday’s sporting social
Denmark’s World Cup kit has been designed as a protest against World Cup host nation Qatar (Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Denmark’s World Cup kit designed as protest against Qatar’s human rights record

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
Hannah Russell celebrated another gold in Tokyo (Thomas Lovelock for OIS/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks