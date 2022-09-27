Age no barrier to success, London Marathon boss tells ‘superb’ Sir Mo Farah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Age no barrier to success, London Marathon boss tells ‘superb’ Sir Mo Farah

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 1.34pm
Sir Mo Farah will compete in the London Marathon on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA).
Sir Mo Farah will compete in the London Marathon on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA).

Sir Mo Farah has been urged to take inspiration from world record holder Eliud Kipchoge ahead of Sunday’s London Marathon.

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Farah has yet to announce his plans for the future beyond this weekend’s event, but race director Hugh Brasher believes the 39-year-old is far from a spent force at the top level.

“I think that Eliud (who broke his own world record at the Berlin Marathon last Sunday) is proving – age 37 and he’s running a PB – that the age barriers that we used to think existed do not necessarily now exist,” said Brasher, who insisted Farah would always be welcome at the London Marathon.

Sir Mo Farah last ran the London Marathon in 2019
Sir Mo Farah last ran the London Marathon in 2019 (PA)

“The door will always be open to Mo, he is Britain’s greatest ever endurance athlete – in terms of the number of Olympic gold medals, in terms of the World Championship gold medals.

“Our history goes back with him from the mini-marathon to the fact that we’ve supported him through his university time, something that’s not publicised that well.

“He is an absolutely superb athlete, he will always be welcome back and we’re really looking forward to having him there at the TCS London Marathon on Sunday.

“I hope he runs fantastically well.”

Sunday’s race will be the last to take place in October, with the race due to revert to its traditional spot in April from 2023.

The Queen will be remembered at Sunday’s event, although the exact nature of the tributes have not been disclosed.

“We have some plans, we are working on them at the moment, they are being finalised,” Brasher said.

“We do plan to honour Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. As a race we’ve had an amazing (history with her), she started our event in 2018.

The Queen, at Windsor Castle, presses a button to start the 2018 London Marathon
The Queen, at Windsor Castle, presses a button to start the 2018 London Marathon (Chris Jackson/PA).

“The now Prince and Princess of Wales started it, with Harry (the Duke of Sussex) in 2017 and gave out the water, gave out medals on the finish line.”

“And the history of the marathon, the 26 miles 385 yards started from Windsor Castle in 1908, that was the first time that distance was run.

“So we absolutely think it is appropriate to do it (honour the Queen). We will announce what we are doing later but there will be a celebration of all that she did.

“She loved marathon running so we will be delighted to do that.”

