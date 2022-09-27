Dundee United manager’s job has come along at the right time – Liam Fox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United manager’s job has come along at the right time – Liam Fox

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 3.10pm
Liam Fox is Dundee United’s new manager (Steve Welsh/PA)
Liam Fox is Dundee United’s new manager (Steve Welsh/PA)

Liam Fox believes the opportunity to become manager of Dundee United has come along “at the right time”.

The 38-year-old was named as Jack Ross’s successor last week following three games as interim boss.

Fox chose to retire from playing in 2015 to make a head-start in his coaching journey, and he feels the various roles he has held since then can stand him in good stead for taking charge of a club of Dundee United’s stature.

“I feel now is the right time to become a manager,” he said as he faced the media on Tuesday for the first time since his appointment on a two-year contract.

“I feel like I’ve done a decent apprenticeship to get to this point so that gives me confidence. I’ve worked with some very good people and I’ve learned a lot from those people.

“Sometimes things just align for you and this has just come at the right time for me.

“I finished playing early to get the opportunity to hopefully be ahead of the game in relation to people of a similar age who had been playing.

“In any job in football, there are ups and downs and there have been some real highs and some lows for me, but you always learn the most about yourself in the low periods and I think that was evident for me.

“I’ve worked with a lot of good people in different roles and that gives me confidence that at this point I’m ready to lead this football club.”

Fox’s only previous stint as a manager came when, aged just 32, he took charge of Cowdenbeath in the 2016-17 season. After nine months in the hot seat, the former Livingston midfielder left the Fife club as they languished at the bottom of League Two in March 2017.

“I’ve learned a lot since Cowdenbeath,” Fox said. “That job was very early in my coaching career and it taught me how difficult the job is.

“It taught me about resilience and it showed me areas I needed to go away and work on, and I’ve spent the last period doing that, working for various different people in different roles.

“It was a brilliant opportunity for me and it has definitely sped up my learning process to be able to sit here today.”

Fox, who will be assisted by Stevie Crawford, has a big network of people he can call on for advice but he is adamant he will do things his way.

“There are people I can pick up the phone to if I need advice but I need to make the decisions for myself and find my way,” he said. “There’s no point in me trying to be somebody else.

“Sometimes the more people that give you advice, the more clouded your judgment becomes. It’s about me being myself.”

