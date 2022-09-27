Government White Paper on independent football regulator due in autumn, FSA told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Government White Paper on independent football regulator due in autumn, FSA told

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 4.48pm Updated: September 27 2022, 6.54pm
The Government has indicated to the FSA that its aim is to publish a White Paper on football regulation this autumn (Adam Davy/PA)
The Government has indicated to the FSA that its aim is to publish a White Paper on football regulation this autumn (Adam Davy/PA)

The Government still aims to publish a White Paper this autumn setting out the remit for a new independent regulator for football, the new sports minister has told fan representatives.

The Times reported last week that the new Government under Prime Minister Liz Truss could abandon plans for a regulator, which was the central recommendation of the fan-led review conducted last year and which had been given formal backing by the previous Government under Boris Johnson as recently as April this year.

Gary Neville, a key voice in the fight to reform football governance, told a fringe event at the Labour Party Conference on Monday he had been “unnerved” by those reports, but new sports minister Stuart Andrew indicated the plans for a regulator remained on track in a meeting with the Football Supporters’ Association on Tuesday.

FSA vice chair Tom Greatrex said: “The fan-led review is crucial to the future of our game – it can give fans a bigger voice, protect our clubs and help prevent future European Super Leagues.

“We explained the history and ongoing importance of this to the minister who confirmed that the Government would aim to publish its White Paper this autumn.”

The White Paper had originally been due to be published in the summer, setting out more detail about the regulator and its proposed remit, but the change of leadership in the Conservative Party forced a delay.

Andrew tweeted after the meeting with the FSA: “I absolutely get the need for football to be reformed to make it sustainable in the long term. This will be at the heart of our next steps on football governance.”

The fan-led review was promised in the Conservative Party’s 2019 General Election manifesto.

Its commissioning was initially delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic but was then brought forward after the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ clubs signed up to the breakaway European Super League in April last year, which swiftly collapsed amid fan protests and political pressure.

Labour confirmed on Monday it would bring legislation forward for a regulator if the Government failed to do so.

Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said in a speech to the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool on Tuesday: “Sport and culture also has a much deeper value.

“They give us belonging, shared experiences, joy and are at the heart of our communities. They aren’t only for the elite.

“The rise of the Premier League has made English football top of the world, but the lion has become unchained.

“That’s why the next Labour Government will bring in a statutory, independent football regulator to protect clubs for communities and fans.”

