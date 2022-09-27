England all-rounder Chris Woakes ready to make comeback from injury in Pakistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England all-rounder Chris Woakes ready to make comeback from injury in Pakistan

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 6.02pm
Chris Woakes is closing in on his England return (Jason O'Brien/PA)
Chris Woakes is closing in on his England return (Jason O'Brien/PA)

Chris Woakes is closing in on a comeback in Pakistan as England’s injury problems continue to clear up ahead of next month’s Twenty20 World Cup.

Woakes missed the entirety of the home season after running himself into the ground over the course of a packed winter schedule, picking up shoulder, ankle and knee problems and undergoing surgery for the latter.

The 33-year-old was still considered important enough to his side’s tournament prospects to win a place in the 15-man squad for Australia and spent the last couple of weeks in Karachi building back his match fitness.

England’s tour continues on Wednesday in Lahore, though the fifth of seven T20s between the sides could be threatened by rain, and the Warwickshire all-rounder is finally ready to throw his hat into the ring for the first time in six months.

Moeen Ali is preparing to welcome Woakes back into the XI in Lahore.
Moeen Ali is preparing to welcome Chris Woakes back into the XI in Lahore

Mark Wood made light of a similar lay-off when he roared back to action in game three, hitting 97mph during a fearsome spell, and England’s attack would look a lot more robust with Woakes back on the pitch as well.

“There’s a good chance (he plays). He’s good,” said Moeen Ali, who continues to captain in place of another injury absentee, Jos Buttler.

“He is really looking forward to playing but he’s also been out for a long time so he wants to make sure he is completely ready.

“Until you play you don’t know if you’re ready but he is really confident, he’s happy and the medical team is happy with him so we will definitely see him.

“He is a big player for England. Woakesy is a great guy, great for the team. I have known him from such a young age and I definitely feel for him. When he is back I hope he has a good four or five years left.

Pakistan beat England
England's T20 series with Pakistan is level at 2-2 (Anjum Naveed/AP)

“I felt sad for him in the summer when he came back in the second team and got injured because we were looking forward to having him then. I’m sure the bad days over.”

Buttler is still hoping to take the field before the series is over, though no risks will be taken with his calf, and back home in England the big-hitting Liam Livingstone (ankle) is also making cautious progress.

“I actually messaged him a couple of days ago to see how he was going. He said it’s getting there and he’s on the mend,” Moeen said.

“When you do your ankle, it’s not easy. You keep rolling it throughout your career and you’ve got to be really careful. I’ve done mine twice and I think he’s done his three times now. Jonny (Bairstow) has done his quite a lot. We’re hoping that he’s ready.

“He might be a little bit undercooked but he’ll pick it up quickly and it’s actually not been a bad thing for him to have a bit of a break.”

Moeen also gave his thoughts on the divisive run out of Charlie Dean during England Women’s final game of the summer at Lord’s.

She was dismissed at the non-striker’s end as Deepti Sharma effected a so-called ‘Mankad’ to win the match, drawing the usual controversy that accompanies such incidents.

“I don’t think I’ll ever do it unless I was really angry with someone. Even when I played cricket as a kid in the garden, it’s not my thing,” he said.

“It’s the laws and there’s nothing illegal so people that do it have the right, but I just hope it doesn’t become a common thing, or something that’s regularly done. You’re not really working to get a wicket.”

