Former England midfielder Fabian Delph announces retirement By Press Association September 27 2022, 6.20pm Fabian Delph is retiring (Anthony Devlin/PA) Former England midfielder Fabian Delph has announced his retirement. The 32-year-old made 204 Premier League appearances for Everton, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Leeds and won 20 international caps. Delph's contract with the Toffees expired in the summer after injuries restricted him to just 21 appearances over the last two seasons. "So today I announce my retirement with nothing but happiness and gratitude for what this beautiful game has given me," he posted on Instagram. "Massive shout out to my family, friends, players and staff from the amazing clubs I have been fortunate enough to represent as well as the support I have had from the fans." Delph was a back-to-back Premier League champion with Manchester City in 2017/18 and 2018/19.