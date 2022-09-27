Virgil van Bike and England reflect on Germany draw – Tuesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 27.

Football

Virgil van Dijk was on his bike.

Toni Duggan announced she is having a baby.

Exciting News! We are so happy to announce we are having a baby!!🤭❤️👶 Wow! It still feels so surreal. We can’t wait to meet you our little one 🥹🥰 While my own little team is growing, I’ll still be supporting my other one, @EvertonWomen – who have been so supportive 💙🤰 pic.twitter.com/xChJaODzJt — Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) September 27, 2022

England reflected on an entertaining draw.

Great character and resilience to come back from 2-0 down. That says a lot about this squad and will serve us well at the World Cup. Brilliant Wembley support and some momentum to take to Qatar. 💪 pic.twitter.com/1QbLbDekpP — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 26, 2022

Not our best but a step in the right direction. Always an honour. pic.twitter.com/MkNYibhTWf — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) September 26, 2022

Although somebody missed out on the entertainment.

Went to bed at England 0 – Germany 2. Poor decision ⚽️ — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) September 26, 2022

Fabian Delph announced his retirement.

Wishing Fabian Delph, who won 20 caps for the #ThreeLions, all the very best in retirement! pic.twitter.com/jRmLJGXEtB — England (@England) September 27, 2022

Cricket

KP was out on the course.