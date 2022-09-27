Virgil van Bike and England reflect on Germany draw – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association September 27 2022, 7.08pm Virgil van Dijk was on his bike (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 27. Football Virgil van Dijk was on his bike. Toni Duggan announced she is having a baby. Exciting News! We are so happy to announce we are having a baby!!🤭❤️👶Wow! It still feels so surreal. We can’t wait to meet you our little one 🥹🥰While my own little team is growing, I’ll still be supporting my other one, @EvertonWomen – who have been so supportive 💙🤰 pic.twitter.com/xChJaODzJt— Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) September 27, 2022 England reflected on an entertaining draw. Great character and resilience to come back from 2-0 down. That says a lot about this squad and will serve us well at the World Cup. Brilliant Wembley support and some momentum to take to Qatar. 💪 pic.twitter.com/1QbLbDekpP— Harry Kane (@HKane) September 26, 2022 Not our best but a step in the right direction. Always an honour. pic.twitter.com/MkNYibhTWf— Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) September 26, 2022 Never say never. pic.twitter.com/JQ0I3GAm12— Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) September 26, 2022 Although somebody missed out on the entertainment. Went to bed at England 0 – Germany 2. Poor decision ⚽️— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) September 26, 2022 Fabian Delph announced his retirement. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Fabian Delph (@fabian_delph) Wishing Fabian Delph, who won 20 caps for the #ThreeLions, all the very best in retirement! pic.twitter.com/jRmLJGXEtB— England (@England) September 27, 2022 Cricket KP was out on the course. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Wales confident Jess Fishlock will be fit for World Cup play-off action Ian Baraclough optimistic despite frustrating defeat to Greece We’ll learn from ‘few minutes of madness’ – Stephen Kenny Steve Clarke calls on Scotland to continue progress after Nations League success Conor Gallagher’s application has been great, says Young Lions boss Lee Carsley Jude Bellingham labelled ‘world’s best’ by England team-mate Declan Rice Trent Alexander-Arnold behind Kieran Trippier in race to be England right-back Jack Stretton praised by Carlisle boss Paul Simpson after Grimsby win Robbie Brady the hero as Ireland beat Armenia to secure Nations League B status Richarlison racially abused with banana as Brazil beat Tunisia in Paris friendly More from The Courier Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals offers made for Niall McGinn 0 Liam Fox 'understands' Dundee United sceptics and draws Tam Courts parallel 0 10 FREE family places to visit in Perthshire for the October holidays 0 10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Dundee for the October holidays 0 Carnoustie tyre dealer broken into five times in the past seven weeks 10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Fife for the October holidays 0 Editor's Picks King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla to visit Fife next week Could Latin make a comeback in state schools? Monifieth High School might be leading the way Perthshire chef Praveen Kumar launches £150K Crowdfunder to scale-up Indian ready meals business 10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Dundee for the October holidays Mural unveiled in Dundee as mission to ‘make Keiller Centre great again’ reaches next stage New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go on display Wage increases and inflation lead to £45m Dundee City Council financial blackhole Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’ St Andrews students protest outside principal’s home amid claims of housing ‘crisis’ Early signed Oor Wullie sketch found in autograph album to go under the hammer