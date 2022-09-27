Jack Stretton praised by Carlisle boss Paul Simpson after Grimsby win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Stretton praised by Carlisle boss Paul Simpson after Grimsby win

By Press Association
September 27 2022, 10.44pm
Jack Stretton is on loan from Derby (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jack Stretton is on loan from Derby (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Paul Simpson singled out Jack Stretton for praise after the on-loan forward helped Carlisle to a 2-1 victory at Grimsby.

Owen Moxon and Kristian Dennis were on target for the Cumbrians as they picked up their first away win of the season at Blundell Park.

In a game which had to be rearranged due to a waterlogged pitch on the initial date last month, Michee Efete pulled one back for Grimsby after his mistakes for both Carlisle goals.

Visiting manager Simpson said: “It wasn’t a great game for us, but sometimes football games, you have to win them when it’s not pretty.

“You have to roll your sleeves up and dig deep, but we did that.

“Jack Stretton epitomised everything about us with his work-rate and desire to do those horrible things you have to do.

“That goes for everybody and they really had to dig in there.

“I’m quite sure Grimsby will feel a bit hard done to, but I don’t actually care about that.

“For me, it was about coming here and getting a good start to the game and keeping it going. We had a brilliant start but didn’t quite keep that going because we made things difficult for ourselves by giving the ball away.

“We got a little nervy, but thankfully we got over the line and I’m delighted.”

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst said: “We cost ourselves at least a point from this game by conceding two poor goals.

“I can say it’s a good strike (from Moxon) but we’ve got to be stronger when making challenges in the first instance.

“Before their first goal, we started okay and were on top of the game when they did score, realistically, but then gave away another poor goal.

“It was then an uphill struggle, albeit it felt like we were always going to be in the game and that proved to be the case.

“We couldn’t force that equaliser. They do get men behind the ball, but we spoke about those plans going into the game.”

Carlisle went ahead when Moxon let loose and beat goalkeeper Max Crocombe with a powerful right-foot shot from 25 yards.

The Cumbrians doubled their advantage when Dennis provided the finishing touch after Efete gave up possession.

Efete went some way to atoning for his error by pulling one back, but Carlisle held on for three points.

